Sports on TV for October 14 – 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL LEAGUE (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL LEAGUE (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at West Coast

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (Middleweights), Rosenberg, Texas

SHO — Showtime International Main Card: Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza (Junior Middleweights), Queensland, Australia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Florida St.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St. (Command Center)

BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers

CBS — Georgia at Vanderbilt

CBSSN — Kent St. at E. Michigan

ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at James Madison

ESPNU — Temple at North Texas

FOX — Indiana at Michigan

FS1 — Iowa St. at Cincinnati

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Purdue

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama (Command Center)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Washington

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

BTN — UMass at Penn St.

CBS — Texas A&M at Tennessee

CBSSN — Troy at Army

ESPN — BYU at TCU

ESPN2 — FAU at South Florida

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

NBC — Illinois at Maryland

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio at N. Illinois

FOX — Iowa at Wisconsin

6:30 p.m.

CW — Louisville at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

ESPN — Auburn at LSU

ESPN2 — Marshall at Georgia St.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at North Carolina

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

ESPNU — UAB at UTSA

FOX — UCLA at Oregon St.

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Colorado St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Idaho

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Harris Chain, Leesburg, Fla.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans vs. Atlanta, College Park, Ga.

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at New York

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Montreal

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

NBC — World Cup: Wales vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Marseille, France (Taped)

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 5 – Day 1, Andalucía – Cádiz, Spain

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Prague

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Finland, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Hungary vs. Serbia, Group G, Budapest

3 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, East Hartford, Conn.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Singles Final

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final

_____

Sunday, October 15

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Exhibition: DePaul at Iowa

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Houston

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — Geico Top Flight Invite: Storm Hoopers (Idaho) vs. Blue Knights (Calif.), Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:15 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at LA Lakers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Baltimore vs. Tennessee, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Seattle at Cincinnati, Carolina at Miami, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, San Francisco at Cleveland, New Orleans at Houston

4:05 p.m.

CBS — New England at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Philadelphia at NY Jets, Detroit at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — NY Giants at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Ottawa

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — World Cup: England vs. Fiji, Quarterfinal, Marseille, France (Taped)

SAILING

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 5 – Day 2, Andalucía – Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Cyprus, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Belarus, Group I, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Zhengzhou-WTA Singles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 3

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.