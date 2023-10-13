Sports on TV for October 14 – 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL LEAGUE (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at West Coast
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (Middleweights), Rosenberg, Texas
SHO — Showtime International Main Card: Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza (Junior Middleweights), Queensland, Australia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Syracuse at Florida St.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St. (Command Center)
BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers
CBS — Georgia at Vanderbilt
CBSSN — Kent St. at E. Michigan
ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at James Madison
ESPNU — Temple at North Texas
FOX — Indiana at Michigan
FS1 — Iowa St. at Cincinnati
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Purdue
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama (Command Center)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Washington
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
BTN — UMass at Penn St.
CBS — Texas A&M at Tennessee
CBSSN — Troy at Army
ESPN — BYU at TCU
ESPN2 — FAU at South Florida
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
NBC — Illinois at Maryland
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio at N. Illinois
FOX — Iowa at Wisconsin
6:30 p.m.
CW — Louisville at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force
ESPN — Auburn at LSU
ESPN2 — Marshall at Georgia St.
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at North Carolina
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
ESPNU — UAB at UTSA
FOX — UCLA at Oregon St.
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Colorado St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Idaho
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Hawaii
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Harris Chain, Leesburg, Fla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans vs. Atlanta, College Park, Ga.
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at New York
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Montreal
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
NBC — World Cup: Wales vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Marseille, France (Taped)
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 5 – Day 1, Andalucía – Cádiz, Spain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Prague
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Finland, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Hungary vs. Serbia, Group G, Budapest
3 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, East Hartford, Conn.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Quarterfinals
2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Singles Final
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final
_____
Sunday, October 15
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: DePaul at Iowa
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — UConn at Boston College
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Houston
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — Geico Top Flight Invite: Storm Hoopers (Idaho) vs. Blue Knights (Calif.), Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:15 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at LA Lakers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Baltimore vs. Tennessee, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Seattle at Cincinnati, Carolina at Miami, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, San Francisco at Cleveland, New Orleans at Houston
4:05 p.m.
CBS — New England at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Philadelphia at NY Jets, Detroit at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — NY Giants at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Ottawa
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBC — World Cup: England vs. Fiji, Quarterfinal, Marseille, France (Taped)
SAILING
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 5 – Day 2, Andalucía – Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Cyprus, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Belarus, Group I, St. Gallen, Switzerland
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Singles Final
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Zhengzhou-WTA Singles Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 3
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.