Sports on TV for Friday, October 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 6
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Toronto
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cornell at Harvard
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
7 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) at Prestonwood Christian (Texas)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester United
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at OL Reign
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
_____
