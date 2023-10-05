Sports on TV for Friday, October 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, October 6 AUTO RACING 9:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 6

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Toronto

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cornell at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) at Prestonwood Christian (Texas)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester United

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at OL Reign

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.