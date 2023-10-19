Sports on TV for Friday, October 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, October 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

9:15 a.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

2:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Temple

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

FIGURE SKATING

7:30 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John’s College High School (D.C.) at DeMatha (Md.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Texas, Game 5

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at NY Islanders

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Camping World Teams Series: Teams Championship – Round 1, Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Quarterfinals

1 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals

_____

