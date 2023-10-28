NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 1½ (41½) at GREEN BAY New Orleans 5 1½ (43½) at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 1½ (41½) at GREEN BAY New Orleans 5 1½ (43½) at INDIANAPOLIS Atlanta 1½ 2½ (35½) at TENNESSEE Jacksonville 1½ 2 (40½) at PITTSBURGH Houston 3 3½ (43½) at CAROLINA Philadelphia 6 7 (43½) at WASHINGTON at DALLAS 5½ 6½ (45½) LA Rams NY Jets 2½ 3 (35½) at NY GIANTS at MIAMI 10½ 8½ (46½) New England at SEATTLE 1½ 3½ (37½) Cleveland at SAN FRANCISCO 6 5½ (43½) Cincinnati Baltimore 7½ 9½ (44½) at ARIZONA Kansas City 8½ 7 (46½) at DENVER at LA CHARGERS 9½ 8½ (46½) Chicago

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 7½ 8 (45½) Las Vegas

College Football

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 8½ 10½ (57½) at HAWAII

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3 (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY Golden State 4½ (227½) at HOUSTON at MILWAUKEE 7½ (238½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 10 (218½) Portland at LA CLIPPERS 9 (228½) San Antonio at SACRAMENTO 2½ (234) LA Lakers

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -176 at BUFFALO +146 at WASHINGTON -210 San Jose +172 at NEW JERSEY -176 Minnesota +146 at EDMONTON -150 Calgary +125

