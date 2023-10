NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 2½ 1½ (50½) at LA CHARGERS College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY…

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 2½ 1½ (50½) at LA CHARGERS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 11½ 13½ (54½) Middle Tennessee at SOUTH ALABAMA 15½ 17½ (53½) Southern Miss Western Kentucky 4½ 7 (60½) at JACKSONVILLE STATE

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAM HOUSTON 4½ 5½ (39½) Florida International New Mexico State 2½ 2½ (49½) at UTEP

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TULSA 3½ 2½ (57½) Rice James Madison 3 4½ (52½) at MARSHALL

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 14½ 18½ (56½) at TEMPLE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 3½ 1½ (51½) Baylor at OHIO STATE 5½ 4½ (48½) Penn State Air Force 10½ 10 (37½) at NAVY at OKLAHOMA 19½ 18½ (63½) UCF at ARKANSAS 7½ 7 (50½) Mississippi State Memphis 6½ 4½ (63½) at UAB at OHIO 17½ 15½ (51½) Western Michigan Rutgers 4½ 5½ (42½) at INDIANA at GEORGIA TECH 6½ 4½ (57½) Boston College at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 16½ (58½) UL Monroe at BOWLING GREEN 8½ 8½ (41½) Akron at EAST CAROLINA 7½ 7½ (41½) Charlotte at WAKE FOREST 1½ 1½ (47½) Pittsburgh Central Michigan 3½ 3½ (43½) at BALL STATE at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 10½ 11½ (45½) Eastern Michigan at ALABAMA 8½ 9½ (47½) Tennessee at OREGON 16½ 18½ (60½) Washington State at WEST VIRGINIA 3½ 3 (50½) Oklahoma State at NEBRASKA 11½ 13½ (43½) Northwestern at MISSOURI 6½ 6½ (58½) South Carolina Wisconsin 5½ 3½ (43½) at ILLINOIS at IOWA 6½ 5½ (32½) Minnesota South Florida 3½ 3 (56½) at UCONN Buffalo 8½ 7½ (47½) at KENT STATE at TULANE 19½ 19½ (61½) North Texas Texas 23½ 22½ (61½) at HOUSTON at MIAMI (OH) ½ ½ (49½) Toledo at NEW MEXICO 2½ 2½ (59½) Hawaii UTSA 3 3 (58½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at NORTH CAROLINA 23½ 23½ (56½) Virginia Texas Tech 3½ 4½ (51½) at BYU at SAN JOSE STATE 7 5½ (66½) Utah State Ole Miss 7 6½ (56½) at AUBURN at KANSAS STATE 7½ 7½ (56½) TCU Appalachian State 6½ 6½ (54½) at OLD DOMINION at UNLV 5½ 7 (61½) Colorado State Coastal Carolina 8½ 8½ (61½) at ARKANSAS STATE at FLORIDA STATE 16½ 13½ (49) Duke Michigan 19½ 23½ (48½) at MICHIGAN STATE at LSU 28½ 29½ (57½) Army at LOUISIANA 1½ 2½ (58½) Georgia State Clemson 3½ 3 (49½) at MIAMI (FL) at USC 2½ 5½ (55½) Utah at SAN DIEGO STATE 12½ 13 (49½) Nevada at WASHINGTON 28 28½ (58½) Arizona State UCLA 17½ 16½ (55½) at STANFORD

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -130 Texas +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -162 Arizona +136

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -115 at WASHINGTON -104 Detroit -122 at COLUMBUS +102 at N.Y RANGERS -230 Arizona +188 at NEW JERSEY -188 Florida +155 at TORONTO -360 Chicago +280

