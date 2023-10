NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 4 5½ (42½) at TENNESSEE Minnesota 2½ 3 (43½) at CHICAGO at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 4 5½ (42½) at TENNESSEE Minnesota 2½ 3 (43½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 3 2½ (45½) Seattle at JACKSONVILLE 4½ 3½ (43½) Indianapolis New Orleans 1½ 1½ (42½) at HOUSTON at MIAMI 13½ 14½ (47½) Carolina at ATLANTA 2½ 1½ (42½) Washington San Francisco 6½ 9½ (35½) at CLEVELAND at LAS VEGAS 3 2½ (41½) New England Philadelphia 7 6½ (42½) at NY JETS at LA RAMS 7 7 (47½) Arizona Detroit 3 3 (42½) at TAMPA BAY at BUFFALO 14 15½ (43½) NY Giants

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 2½ 1½ (50½) at LA CHARGERS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 11½ 11½ (53½) Middle Tennessee Western Kentucky 6½ 6½ (61½) at JACKSONVILLE STATE at SOUTH ALABAMA 15½ 16½ (49½) Southern Miss

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAM HOUSTON 4½ 5½ (44½) Florida International New Mexico State 2½ 1 (46½) at UTEP

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TULSA 3½ 3½ (56) Rice

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 5½ 5½ (OFF) Penn State at ALABAMA 8½ 8½ (OFF) Tennessee at OREGON 14 14 (OFF) Washington State Ole Miss 1 3 (OFF) at AUBURN at KANSAS STATE 4½ 4½ (OFF) TCU Michigan 19½ 19½ (OFF) at MICHIGAN STATE at USC 9½ 9½ (OFF) Utah

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -152 Texas +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -111 at OTTAWA -108 Carolina -280 at ANAHEIM +225

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.