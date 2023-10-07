NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (48½) Jacksonville at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (39½) New…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|3½
|5½
|(48½)
|Jacksonville
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1½
|1½
|(39½)
|New Orleans
|at DETROIT
|7½
|9½
|(43½)
|Carolina
|at MIAMI
|8½
|12½
|(47½)
|NY Giants
|Baltimore
|2½
|4½
|(38)
|at PITTSBURGH
|Tennessee
|1½
|2½
|(42½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|2½
|(42)
|Houston
|Philadelphia
|5½
|4½
|(50½)
|at LA RAMS
|Cincinnati
|8½
|3
|(44½)
|at ARIZONA
|at DENVER
|3
|2½
|(43½)
|NY Jets
|Kansas City
|6
|3½
|(52½)
|at MINNESOTA
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3½
|(45)
|Dallas
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LAS VEGAS
|1
|1½
|(44½)
|Green Bay
College Football
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|3
|1½
|(57)
|Louisiana Tech
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTH CAROLINA
|1
|1
|(OFF)
|Florida
|at TENNESSEE
|7
|4
|(OFF)
|Texas A&M
|at WASHINGTON
|3½
|3
|(OFF)
|Oregon
|at NOTRE DAME
|1½
|1½
|(OFF)
|USC
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-120
|at BALTIMORE
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|Minnesota
|+118
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.