NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (48½) Jacksonville at MIAMI 8½ 11½ (47½) NY Giants…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|3½
|5½
|(48½)
|Jacksonville
|at MIAMI
|8½
|11½
|(47½)
|NY Giants
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1½
|1
|(39½)
|New Orleans
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|1½
|(41½)
|Houston
|Tennessee
|1½
|2½
|(42½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|Baltimore
|2½
|4½
|(38)
|at PITTSBURGH
|at DETROIT
|7½
|9½
|(43½)
|Carolina
|Philadelphia
|5½
|4½
|(50½)
|at LA RAMS
|Cincinnati
|8½
|3
|(44½)
|at ARIZONA
|at DENVER
|3
|2½
|(43½)
|NY Jets
|Kansas City
|6
|3½
|(52½)
|at MINNESOTA
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3½
|(45)
|Dallas
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LAS VEGAS
|1
|1½
|(44½)
|Green Bay
College Football
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WISCONSIN
|14½
|13½
|(43½)
|Rutgers
|at OHIO STATE
|21
|19½
|(57½)
|Maryland
|Toledo
|19½
|19½
|(56½)
|at UMASS
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|21½
|20½
|(55½)
|Western Michigan
|LSU
|6½
|5½
|(63½)
|at MISSOURI
|at ARMY
|3½
|2½
|(49½)
|Boston College
|Texas
|4½
|5½
|(60½)
|at OKLAHOMA
|Central Michigan
|1½
|3½
|(52½)
|at BUFFALO
|at NC STATE
|6½
|6½
|(43½)
|Marshall
|UTSA
|11½
|14
|(55½)
|at TEMPLE
|at UCLA
|2½
|3½
|(60½)
|Washington State
|Alabama
|7½
|2½
|(46½)
|at TEXAS A&M
|at OHIO
|26½
|25½
|(45½)
|Kent State
|at IOWA
|3½
|1½
|(39½)
|Purdue
|at LOUISIANA
|½
|2½
|(67½)
|Texas State
|Northern Illinois
|4½
|4½
|(42½)
|at AKRON
|at MIAMI (OH)
|11½
|7½
|(44½)
|Bowling Green
|at EASTERN MICHIGAN
|2½
|2½
|(42½)
|Ball State
|at FLORIDA STATE
|24½
|23½
|(52½)
|Virginia Tech
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|6½
|9½
|(59½)
|Syracuse
|at CLEMSON
|14½
|20½
|(52½)
|Wake Forest
|at NAVY
|5½
|6½
|(61½)
|North Texas
|UCF
|3
|1½
|(63½)
|at KANSAS
|South Florida
|2½
|3½
|(68½)
|at UAB
|at FLORIDA
|18½
|18½
|(51½)
|Vanderbilt
|at TROY
|16½
|15½
|(52½)
|Arkansas State
|at RICE
|10½
|9½
|(47½)
|UConn
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|4½
|2½
|(53½)
|Tulsa
|Colorado
|4
|3½
|(58½)
|at ARIZONA STATE
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|2½
|2½
|(57½)
|Old Dominion
|at GEORGIA
|23½
|14½
|(47½)
|Kentucky
|South Alabama
|10½
|10½
|(50½)
|at UL MONROE
|at OLE MISS
|12½
|11½
|(61½)
|Arkansas
|Michigan
|16½
|18½
|(45½)
|at MINNESOTA
|Notre Dame
|6½
|6½
|(53½)
|at LOUISVILLE
|Fresno State
|5½
|6½
|(42½)
|at WYOMING
|Colorado State
|1½
|2½
|(62½)
|at UTAH STATE
|at MIAMI (FL)
|18½
|20½
|(57½)
|Georgia Tech
|at BOISE STATE
|7
|9½
|(57½)
|San Jose State
|Texas Tech
|1½
|1½
|(59½)
|at BAYLOR
|TCU
|5½
|6½
|(52½)
|at IOWA STATE
|Oregon State
|9½
|7½
|(51½)
|at CAL
|at USC
|21½
|21½
|(71½)
|Arizona
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-156
|Minnesota
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|Philadelphia
|+176
|at LA DODGERS
|-196
|Arizona
|+164
