Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

October 6, 2023, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO (48½) Jacksonville
at MIAMI 11½ (47½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 1 (39½) New Orleans
at ATLANTA (41½) Houston
Tennessee (42½) at INDIANAPOLIS
Baltimore (38) at PITTSBURGH
at DETROIT (43½) Carolina
Philadelphia (50½) at LA RAMS
Cincinnati 3 (44½) at ARIZONA
at DENVER 3 (43½) NY Jets
Kansas City 6 (52½) at MINNESOTA
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (45) Dallas

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at LAS VEGAS 1 (44½) Green Bay

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WISCONSIN 14½ 13½ (43½) Rutgers
at OHIO STATE 21 19½ (57½) Maryland
Toledo 19½ 19½ (56½) at UMASS
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 21½ 20½ (55½) Western Michigan
LSU (63½) at MISSOURI
at ARMY (49½) Boston College
Texas (60½) at OKLAHOMA
Central Michigan (52½) at BUFFALO
at NC STATE (43½) Marshall
UTSA 11½ 14 (55½) at TEMPLE
at UCLA (60½) Washington State
Alabama (46½) at TEXAS A&M
at OHIO 26½ 25½ (45½) Kent State
at IOWA (39½) Purdue
at LOUISIANA ½ (67½) Texas State
Northern Illinois (42½) at AKRON
at MIAMI (OH) 11½ (44½) Bowling Green
at EASTERN MICHIGAN (42½) Ball State
at FLORIDA STATE 24½ 23½ (52½) Virginia Tech
at NORTH CAROLINA (59½) Syracuse
at CLEMSON 14½ 20½ (52½) Wake Forest
at NAVY (61½) North Texas
UCF 3 (63½) at KANSAS
South Florida (68½) at UAB
at FLORIDA 18½ 18½ (51½) Vanderbilt
at TROY 16½ 15½ (52½) Arkansas State
at RICE 10½ (47½) UConn
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (53½) Tulsa
Colorado 4 (58½) at ARIZONA STATE
at SOUTHERN MISS (57½) Old Dominion
at GEORGIA 23½ 14½ (47½) Kentucky
South Alabama 10½ 10½ (50½) at UL MONROE
at OLE MISS 12½ 11½ (61½) Arkansas
Michigan 16½ 18½ (45½) at MINNESOTA
Notre Dame (53½) at LOUISVILLE
Fresno State (42½) at WYOMING
Colorado State (62½) at UTAH STATE
at MIAMI (FL) 18½ 20½ (57½) Georgia Tech
at BOISE STATE 7 (57½) San Jose State
Texas Tech (59½) at BAYLOR
TCU (52½) at IOWA STATE
Oregon State (51½) at CAL
at USC 21½ 21½ (71½) Arizona

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +120
at HOUSTON -156 Minnesota +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -210 Philadelphia +176
at LA DODGERS -196 Arizona +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up