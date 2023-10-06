NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (48½) Jacksonville at MIAMI 8½ 11½ (47½) NY Giants…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (48½) Jacksonville at MIAMI 8½ 11½ (47½) NY Giants at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1 (39½) New Orleans at ATLANTA 3½ 1½ (41½) Houston Tennessee 1½ 2½ (42½) at INDIANAPOLIS Baltimore 2½ 4½ (38) at PITTSBURGH at DETROIT 7½ 9½ (43½) Carolina Philadelphia 5½ 4½ (50½) at LA RAMS Cincinnati 8½ 3 (44½) at ARIZONA at DENVER 3 2½ (43½) NY Jets Kansas City 6 3½ (52½) at MINNESOTA at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3½ (45) Dallas

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LAS VEGAS 1 1½ (44½) Green Bay

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 14½ 13½ (43½) Rutgers at OHIO STATE 21 19½ (57½) Maryland Toledo 19½ 19½ (56½) at UMASS at MISSISSIPPI STATE 21½ 20½ (55½) Western Michigan LSU 6½ 5½ (63½) at MISSOURI at ARMY 3½ 2½ (49½) Boston College Texas 4½ 5½ (60½) at OKLAHOMA Central Michigan 1½ 3½ (52½) at BUFFALO at NC STATE 6½ 6½ (43½) Marshall UTSA 11½ 14 (55½) at TEMPLE at UCLA 2½ 3½ (60½) Washington State Alabama 7½ 2½ (46½) at TEXAS A&M at OHIO 26½ 25½ (45½) Kent State at IOWA 3½ 1½ (39½) Purdue at LOUISIANA ½ 2½ (67½) Texas State Northern Illinois 4½ 4½ (42½) at AKRON at MIAMI (OH) 11½ 7½ (44½) Bowling Green at EASTERN MICHIGAN 2½ 2½ (42½) Ball State at FLORIDA STATE 24½ 23½ (52½) Virginia Tech at NORTH CAROLINA 6½ 9½ (59½) Syracuse at CLEMSON 14½ 20½ (52½) Wake Forest at NAVY 5½ 6½ (61½) North Texas UCF 3 1½ (63½) at KANSAS South Florida 2½ 3½ (68½) at UAB at FLORIDA 18½ 18½ (51½) Vanderbilt at TROY 16½ 15½ (52½) Arkansas State at RICE 10½ 9½ (47½) UConn at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4½ 2½ (53½) Tulsa Colorado 4 3½ (58½) at ARIZONA STATE at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ 2½ (57½) Old Dominion at GEORGIA 23½ 14½ (47½) Kentucky South Alabama 10½ 10½ (50½) at UL MONROE at OLE MISS 12½ 11½ (61½) Arkansas Michigan 16½ 18½ (45½) at MINNESOTA Notre Dame 6½ 6½ (53½) at LOUISVILLE Fresno State 5½ 6½ (42½) at WYOMING Colorado State 1½ 2½ (62½) at UTAH STATE at MIAMI (FL) 18½ 20½ (57½) Georgia Tech at BOISE STATE 7 9½ (57½) San Jose State Texas Tech 1½ 1½ (59½) at BAYLOR TCU 5½ 6½ (52½) at IOWA STATE Oregon State 9½ 7½ (51½) at CAL at USC 21½ 21½ (71½) Arizona

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +120 at HOUSTON -156 Minnesota +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -210 Philadelphia +176 at LA DODGERS -196 Arizona +164

