NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 4½ 3 (43) Atlanta Pittsburgh 4½ 3 (41½) at HOUSTON at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 4½ 3 (43) Atlanta Pittsburgh 4½ 3 (41½) at HOUSTON at CLEVELAND 1½ 2½ (38½) Baltimore at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 1 (45½) LA Rams at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (39½) Tampa Bay at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 8½ (43½) Washington at BUFFALO 3½ 3 (53½) Miami Denver 1½ 3½ (46½) at CHICAGO Minnesota 2½ 4½ (46½) at CAROLINA Cincinnati 1½ 2½ (41) at TENNESSEE at LA CHARGERS 4½ 6½ (48½) Las Vegas at DALLAS 7½ 6½ (43½) New England at SAN FRANCISCO 14 14 (43½) Arizona Kansas City 7 8½ (41½) at NY JETS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 2 1½ (47½) at NY GIANTS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 7 10 (53½) at OKLAHOMA STATE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 14½ 14½ (41½) Rutgers Texas 4½ 4½ (OFF) at OKLAHOMA at OHIO STATE 21 19½ (57½) Maryland Alabama 7½ 7½ (OFF) at TEXAS A&M at NORTH CAROLINA 6½ 7 (58½) Syracuse at CLEMSON 14½ 17½ (57½) Wake Forest at KANSAS 3½ 3½ (OFF) UCF Colorado 6 6 (64½) at ARIZONA STATE at GEORGIA 23½ 17 (46½) Kentucky at OLE MISS 9½ 9½ (OFF) Arkansas Notre Dame 6½ 7 (49½) at LOUISVILLE Michigan 16½ 17½ (44½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF Oakland -118 at LA ANGELS +100 at DETROIT -130 Cleveland +110 at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF N.Y Yankees -172 at KANSAS CITY +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF LA Dodgers -178 at SAN FRANCISCO +150 Chicago Cubs -112 at MILWAUKEE -104 at N.Y METS OFF Philadelphia OFF Cincinnati -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -134 at COLORADO +114 Houston -130 at ARIZONA +110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF San Diego OFF

