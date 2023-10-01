NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 4½ 3 (43) Atlanta Pittsburgh 4½ 3 (41½) at HOUSTON at…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at JACKSONVILLE
|4½
|3
|(43)
|Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|4½
|3
|(41½)
|at HOUSTON
|at CLEVELAND
|1½
|2½
|(38½)
|Baltimore
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|1
|(45½)
|LA Rams
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|Tampa Bay
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|8½
|(43½)
|Washington
|at BUFFALO
|3½
|3
|(53½)
|Miami
|Denver
|1½
|3½
|(46½)
|at CHICAGO
|Minnesota
|2½
|4½
|(46½)
|at CAROLINA
|Cincinnati
|1½
|2½
|(41)
|at TENNESSEE
|at LA CHARGERS
|4½
|6½
|(48½)
|Las Vegas
|at DALLAS
|7½
|6½
|(43½)
|New England
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|14
|14
|(43½)
|Arizona
|Kansas City
|7
|8½
|(41½)
|at NY JETS
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Seattle
|2
|1½
|(47½)
|at NY GIANTS
College Football
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas State
|7
|10
|(53½)
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WISCONSIN
|14½
|14½
|(41½)
|Rutgers
|Texas
|4½
|4½
|(OFF)
|at OKLAHOMA
|at OHIO STATE
|21
|19½
|(57½)
|Maryland
|Alabama
|7½
|7½
|(OFF)
|at TEXAS A&M
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|6½
|7
|(58½)
|Syracuse
|at CLEMSON
|14½
|17½
|(57½)
|Wake Forest
|at KANSAS
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|UCF
|Colorado
|6
|6
|(64½)
|at ARIZONA STATE
|at GEORGIA
|23½
|17
|(46½)
|Kentucky
|at OLE MISS
|9½
|9½
|(OFF)
|Arkansas
|Notre Dame
|6½
|7
|(49½)
|at LOUISVILLE
|Michigan
|16½
|17½
|(44½)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Oakland
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
|at DETROIT
|-130
|Cleveland
|+110
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-172
|at KANSAS CITY
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-178
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+150
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-134
|at COLORADO
|+114
|Houston
|-130
|at ARIZONA
|+110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
