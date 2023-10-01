Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

October 1, 2023, 12:56 AM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at JACKSONVILLE 3 (43) Atlanta
Pittsburgh 3 (41½) at HOUSTON
at CLEVELAND (38½) Baltimore
at INDIANAPOLIS 1 (45½) LA Rams
at NEW ORLEANS (39½) Tampa Bay
at PHILADELPHIA (43½) Washington
at BUFFALO 3 (53½) Miami
Denver (46½) at CHICAGO
Minnesota (46½) at CAROLINA
Cincinnati (41) at TENNESSEE
at LA CHARGERS (48½) Las Vegas
at DALLAS (43½) New England
at SAN FRANCISCO 14 14 (43½) Arizona
Kansas City 7 (41½) at NY JETS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Seattle 2 (47½) at NY GIANTS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas State 7 10 (53½) at OKLAHOMA STATE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WISCONSIN 14½ 14½ (41½) Rutgers
Texas (OFF) at OKLAHOMA
at OHIO STATE 21 19½ (57½) Maryland
Alabama (OFF) at TEXAS A&M
at NORTH CAROLINA 7 (58½) Syracuse
at CLEMSON 14½ 17½ (57½) Wake Forest
at KANSAS (OFF) UCF
Colorado 6 6 (64½) at ARIZONA STATE
at GEORGIA 23½ 17 (46½) Kentucky
at OLE MISS (OFF) Arkansas
Notre Dame 7 (49½) at LOUISVILLE
Michigan 16½ 17½ (44½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Oakland -118 at LA ANGELS +100
at DETROIT -130 Cleveland +110
at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF
N.Y Yankees -172 at KANSAS CITY +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF
LA Dodgers -178 at SAN FRANCISCO +150
Chicago Cubs -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
at N.Y METS OFF Philadelphia OFF
Cincinnati -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -134 at COLORADO +114
Houston -130 at ARIZONA +110
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF San Diego OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

