Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 11:33 PM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6
Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 9 4
Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 2
Macon 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Fayetteville 3 1 1 1 0 3 6 9
Pensacola 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Birmingham 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 9
Quad City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9
Evansville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 8
Knoxville 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 1

Birmingham 5, Knoxville 0

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 5, Quad City 3

Peoria 6, Evansville 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports
