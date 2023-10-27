All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Huntsville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|4
|Peoria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Macon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Fayetteville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|9
|Pensacola
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|9
|Quad City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Evansville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Knoxville
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 1
Birmingham 5, Knoxville 0
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 5, Quad City 3
Peoria 6, Evansville 1
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.