All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Peoria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Fayetteville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Evansville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Quad City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|Knoxville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
