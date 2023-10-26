VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3
Roanoke 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 2
Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 5
Fayetteville 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 8
Evansville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Birmingham 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 9
Knoxville 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

