All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3 Roanoke 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 2 Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 5 Fayetteville 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 8 Evansville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Birmingham 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 9 Knoxville 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 2, Evansville 1

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 5

Peoria 4, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.