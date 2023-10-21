All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Peoria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Fayetteville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Evansville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Quad City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|Knoxville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 7, Knoxville 2
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 0
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3
Macon 2, Knoxville 1
Huntsville 2, Evansville 1
Pensacola 7, Birmingham 5
Peoria 4, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
