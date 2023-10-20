All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2 Roanoke 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Fayetteville 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon 7, Knoxville 2

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.