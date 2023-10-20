All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Roanoke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Evansville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quad City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fayetteville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Knoxville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon 7, Knoxville 2
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 0
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
