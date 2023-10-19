All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

