All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evansville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fayetteville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knoxville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quad City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roanoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
