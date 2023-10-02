South Africa calls in 2019 winner Am to replace injured Mapimpi at the Rugby World Cup

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa called in 2019 winner Lukhanyo Am to replace injured wing Makazole Mapimpi at the…

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa called in 2019 winner Lukhanyo Am to replace injured wing Makazole Mapimpi at the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

Am, who normally plays center, is South Africa’s second injury replacement after flyhalf Handre Pollard, another World Cup winner four years ago, who was brought in when hooker Malcolm Marx was ruled out.

Mapimpi has a fractured eye socket and will be out for 4-6 weeks, Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

Mapimpi was injured in a tackle by Tonga scrumhalf Augustine Pulu that led to the players clashing heads in Sunday’s Pool B game in Marseille. Mapimpi left the field right after.

Erasmus said Mapimpi might also have a fractured cheekbone.

South Africa beat Tonga 49-18 in its final pool game to move to the brink of the quarterfinals. The defending champions have to wait for the match between Ireland and Scotland on Saturday to be certain of a place in the last eight.

The 33-year-old Mapimpi was a Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa in 2019 but came to this tournament as a backup to first-choice wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Am also was a key part of the Springboks’ 2019 triumph and set up the first try of the final against England for Mapimpi.

Am and Pollard initially missed out on this year’s World Cup squad because of injury but were among a group of players put on standby. Am was back in training after recovering from the knee injury he sustained in August, the Springboks said.

