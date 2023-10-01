Single Season 50 Home Runs

|Through 2023
|x-active
73 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 2001
70 — Mark McGwire, St. Louis Cardinals, 1998
66 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 1998
65 — Mark McGwire, St. Louis Cardinals, 1999
64 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2001
63 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 1999
62 — x-Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2022
61 — Roger Maris, N.Y. Yankees, 1961
60 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1927
59 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1921
59 — x-Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, 2017
58 — Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics, 1932
58 — Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers, 1938
58 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, 1997
58 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies, 2006
57 — Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2001
57 — Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers, 2002
56 — Hack Wilson, Chicago Cubs, 1930
56 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners, 1997
56 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners, 1998
54 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1920
54 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1928
54 — Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1949
54 — Mickey Mantle, N.Y. Yankees, 1961
54 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox, 2006
54 — Alex Rodriguez, N.Y. Yankees, 2007
54 — Jose Bautista, Toronto, 2010
54 — x-Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 2023
53 — Chris Davis, Baltimore Orioles, 2013
53 — x-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets, 2019
52 — Mickey Mantle, N.Y. Yankees, 1956
52 — Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants, 1965
52 — George Foster, Cincinnati Reds, 1977
52 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics, 1996
52 — Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers, 2001
52 — Jim Thome, Cleveland Indians, 2002
52 — x-Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017
51 — Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1947
51 — Johnny Mize, N.Y. Giants, 1947
51 — Willie Mays, N.Y. Giants, 1955
51 — Cecil Fielder, Detroit Tigers, 1990
51 — Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, 2005
50 — Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox, 1938
50 — Albert Belle, Cleveland Indians, 1995
50 — Brady Anderson, Baltimore Orioles, 1996
50 — Greg Vaughn, San Diego Padres, 1998
50 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2000
50 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers, 2007
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.