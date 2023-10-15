Shriners Children’s Open Par Scores

Sunday
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
Final Round
|Tom Kim (0), $1,512,000
|68-68-62-66—264
|-20
|Adam Hadwin (0), $915,600
|67-68-63-67—265
|-19
|Alex Noren (134), $410,025
|68-65-68-65—266
|-18
|Taylor Pendrith (134), $410,025
|69-65-65-67—266
|-18
|Eric Cole (0), $410,025
|71-66-67-62—266
|-18
|J.T. Poston (0), $410,025
|63-69-68-66—266
|-18
|Joel Dahmen (78), $238,000
|72-65-64-66—267
|-17
|Chesson Hadley (78), $238,000
|70-64-67-66—267
|-17
|Beau Hossler (78), $238,000
|62-71-68-66—267
|-17
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (78), $238,000
|69-64-66-68—267
|-17
|Cameron Davis (0), $238,000
|67-67-67-66—267
|-17
|Isaiah Salinda (0), $238,000
|69-68-63-67—267
|-17
|Ludvig Aberg (55), $154,980
|69-69-68-62—268
|-16
|Lanto Griffin (55), $154,980
|64-66-68-70—268
|-16
|Ryan Moore (55), $154,980
|70-66-65-67—268
|-16
|Vince Whaley (55), $154,980
|68-66-65-69—268
|-16
|Nick Taylor (0), $154,980
|65-67-69-67—268
|-16
|Cameron Champ (45), $111,300
|63-67-74-65—269
|-15
|Tyler Duncan (45), $111,300
|71-66-67-65—269
|-15
|Michael Kim (45), $111,300
|70-69-65-65—269
|-15
|Luke List (45), $111,300
|65-68-69-67—269
|-15
|Adam Svensson (0), $111,300
|70-65-65-69—269
|-15
|Kelly Kraft (37), $81,060
|68-71-65-66—270
|-14
|Callum Tarren (37), $81,060
|70-68-62-70—270
|-14
|Erik Van Rooyen (37), $81,060
|70-67-68-65—270
|-14
|Harry Hall (33), $66,360
|70-66-70-65—271
|-13
|Matti Schmid (33), $66,360
|65-69-74-63—271
|-13
|Nicholas Lindheim (27), $55,080
|70-67-65-70—272
|-12
|Aaron Rai (27), $55,080
|71-66-69-66—272
|-12
|Davis Riley (27), $55,080
|67-68-70-67—272
|-12
|Sam Ryder (27), $55,080
|67-66-71-68—272
|-12
|Greyson Sigg (27), $55,080
|67-70-69-66—272
|-12
|Ben Taylor (27), $55,080
|69-69-68-66—272
|-12
|Matt Wallace (27), $55,080
|69-66-71-66—272
|-12
|Akshay Bhatia (18), $40,080
|68-70-68-67—273
|-11
|Brent Grant (18), $40,080
|66-68-69-70—273
|-11
|Adam Long (18), $40,080
|66-68-72-67—273
|-11
|Taylor Montgomery (18), $40,080
|70-69-66-68—273
|-11
|Henrik Norlander (18), $40,080
|67-64-73-69—273
|-11
|Austin Smotherman (18), $40,080
|70-66-70-67—273
|-11
|Davis Thompson (18), $40,080
|64-73-69-67—273
|-11
|Zac Blair (13), $30,660
|71-66-68-69—274
|-10
|Nate Lashley (13), $30,660
|71-65-69-69—274
|-10
|Matthew NeSmith (13), $30,660
|69-69-65-71—274
|-10
|Scott Piercy (13), $30,660
|69-70-66-69—274
|-10
|Garrick Higgo (9), $23,268
|72-66-68-69—275
|-9
|Patton Kizzire (9), $23,268
|70-66-69-70—275
|-9
|Chad Ramey (9), $23,268
|69-67-69-70—275
|-9
|Webb Simpson (9), $23,268
|69-68-68-70—275
|-9
|J.J. Spaun (9), $23,268
|66-73-69-67—275
|-9
|Sam Stevens (9), $23,268
|67-68-75-65—275
|-9
|Brandt Snedeker (7), $20,244
|70-69-66-71—276
|-8
|Carl Yuan (7), $20,244
|75-64-70-67—276
|-8
|Yuxin Lin (0), $20,244
|68-66-69-73—276
|-8
|Nick Hardy (6), $19,740
|69-67-77-64—277
|-7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (5), $19,236
|71-68-73-66—278
|-6
|Harrison Endycott (5), $19,236
|70-68-71-69—278
|-6
|Justin Suh (5), $19,236
|70-68-70-70—278
|-6
|Trevor Werbylo (5), $19,236
|67-67-69-75—278
|-6
|Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $19,236
|70-65-73-70—278
|-6
|Tano Goya (5), $18,648
|68-69-71-71—279
|-5
|Alex Smalley (5), $18,648
|73-64-67-75—279
|-5
|Matthias Schwab (4), $18,396
|71-68-74-68—281
|-3
|Hayden Buckley (4), $18,144
|67-71-73-71—282
|-2
|Troy Merritt (4), $18,144
|68-71-71-72—282
|-2
|Jason Dufner (4), $17,808
|70-67-75-71—283
|-1
|Doc Redman (4), $17,808
|71-68-72-72—283
|-1
|James Hahn (3), $17,556
|72-67-75-73—287
|+3
