Shriners Children’s Open Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 Final Round Tom Kim (0), $1,512,000 68-68-62-66—264…

Sunday

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71

Final Round

Tom Kim (0), $1,512,000 68-68-62-66—264 -20 Adam Hadwin (0), $915,600 67-68-63-67—265 -19 Alex Noren (134), $410,025 68-65-68-65—266 -18 Taylor Pendrith (134), $410,025 69-65-65-67—266 -18 Eric Cole (0), $410,025 71-66-67-62—266 -18 J.T. Poston (0), $410,025 63-69-68-66—266 -18 Joel Dahmen (78), $238,000 72-65-64-66—267 -17 Chesson Hadley (78), $238,000 70-64-67-66—267 -17 Beau Hossler (78), $238,000 62-71-68-66—267 -17 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (78), $238,000 69-64-66-68—267 -17 Cameron Davis (0), $238,000 67-67-67-66—267 -17 Isaiah Salinda (0), $238,000 69-68-63-67—267 -17 Ludvig Aberg (55), $154,980 69-69-68-62—268 -16 Lanto Griffin (55), $154,980 64-66-68-70—268 -16 Ryan Moore (55), $154,980 70-66-65-67—268 -16 Vince Whaley (55), $154,980 68-66-65-69—268 -16 Nick Taylor (0), $154,980 65-67-69-67—268 -16 Cameron Champ (45), $111,300 63-67-74-65—269 -15 Tyler Duncan (45), $111,300 71-66-67-65—269 -15 Michael Kim (45), $111,300 70-69-65-65—269 -15 Luke List (45), $111,300 65-68-69-67—269 -15 Adam Svensson (0), $111,300 70-65-65-69—269 -15 Kelly Kraft (37), $81,060 68-71-65-66—270 -14 Callum Tarren (37), $81,060 70-68-62-70—270 -14 Erik Van Rooyen (37), $81,060 70-67-68-65—270 -14 Harry Hall (33), $66,360 70-66-70-65—271 -13 Matti Schmid (33), $66,360 65-69-74-63—271 -13 Nicholas Lindheim (27), $55,080 70-67-65-70—272 -12 Aaron Rai (27), $55,080 71-66-69-66—272 -12 Davis Riley (27), $55,080 67-68-70-67—272 -12 Sam Ryder (27), $55,080 67-66-71-68—272 -12 Greyson Sigg (27), $55,080 67-70-69-66—272 -12 Ben Taylor (27), $55,080 69-69-68-66—272 -12 Matt Wallace (27), $55,080 69-66-71-66—272 -12 Akshay Bhatia (18), $40,080 68-70-68-67—273 -11 Brent Grant (18), $40,080 66-68-69-70—273 -11 Adam Long (18), $40,080 66-68-72-67—273 -11 Taylor Montgomery (18), $40,080 70-69-66-68—273 -11 Henrik Norlander (18), $40,080 67-64-73-69—273 -11 Austin Smotherman (18), $40,080 70-66-70-67—273 -11 Davis Thompson (18), $40,080 64-73-69-67—273 -11 Zac Blair (13), $30,660 71-66-68-69—274 -10 Nate Lashley (13), $30,660 71-65-69-69—274 -10 Matthew NeSmith (13), $30,660 69-69-65-71—274 -10 Scott Piercy (13), $30,660 69-70-66-69—274 -10 Garrick Higgo (9), $23,268 72-66-68-69—275 -9 Patton Kizzire (9), $23,268 70-66-69-70—275 -9 Chad Ramey (9), $23,268 69-67-69-70—275 -9 Webb Simpson (9), $23,268 69-68-68-70—275 -9 J.J. Spaun (9), $23,268 66-73-69-67—275 -9 Sam Stevens (9), $23,268 67-68-75-65—275 -9 Brandt Snedeker (7), $20,244 70-69-66-71—276 -8 Carl Yuan (7), $20,244 75-64-70-67—276 -8 Yuxin Lin (0), $20,244 68-66-69-73—276 -8 Nick Hardy (6), $19,740 69-67-77-64—277 -7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (5), $19,236 71-68-73-66—278 -6 Harrison Endycott (5), $19,236 70-68-71-69—278 -6 Justin Suh (5), $19,236 70-68-70-70—278 -6 Trevor Werbylo (5), $19,236 67-67-69-75—278 -6 Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $19,236 70-65-73-70—278 -6 Tano Goya (5), $18,648 68-69-71-71—279 -5 Alex Smalley (5), $18,648 73-64-67-75—279 -5 Matthias Schwab (4), $18,396 71-68-74-68—281 -3 Hayden Buckley (4), $18,144 67-71-73-71—282 -2 Troy Merritt (4), $18,144 68-71-71-72—282 -2 Jason Dufner (4), $17,808 70-67-75-71—283 -1 Doc Redman (4), $17,808 71-68-72-72—283 -1 James Hahn (3), $17,556 72-67-75-73—287 +3

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.