Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev to be sidelined for at least a month with lower body injury

The Associated Press

October 16, 2023, 4:36 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without Brandon Tanev for at least a month after the forward sustained a lower body injury in last week’s season opener against Vegas.

The Kraken announced Monday that Tanev will miss four-to-six weeks.

“He competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy. He’s been a big part of our penalty kill, so all of those elements,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on, but fact is it’s part of the game and we’ll be without him for a few weeks.”

Tanev was hurt on a hit by Vegas’ Brett Howden, which resulted in a match penalty for an “illegal hit to the head,” and a two game suspension. Tanev buckled due to the hit and fell awkwardly with his left leg pinned underneath him as he fell to the ice.

The hit occurred six minutes into the third period of Vegas’ 4-1 victory.

Tanev had career-highs of 16 goals and 19 assists last season playing in all 82 games for the Kraken. Tanev missed more than half of the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL in his knee.

