VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 28, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 34, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool 12

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 2=

District Semifinal=

Roseville 30, Port Huron Northern 0

Division 5=

District Semifinal=

Kingsford 49, Howard City Tri-County 28

Division 6=

District Semifinal=

Almont 35, Clinton Township Clintondale 8

Constantine 42, Olivet 18

Edison PSA 22, Detroit Old Redford 0

Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Clawson 0

Division 7=

District Semifinal=

Menominee 50, Benzie Central 14

North Muskegon 27, Union City 14

Division 8=

District Semifinal=

Ishpeming 20, East Jordan 6

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, Pontiac A&T 26

Eight Player=

Division 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Lake Linden-Hubbell 27, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6

North Central 54, Posen 20

Portland St. Patrick 42, Fulton-Middleton 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up