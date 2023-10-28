Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 34, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool 12
MHSAA Playoffs=
Division 2=
District Semifinal=
Roseville 30, Port Huron Northern 0
Division 5=
District Semifinal=
Kingsford 49, Howard City Tri-County 28
Division 6=
District Semifinal=
Almont 35, Clinton Township Clintondale 8
Constantine 42, Olivet 18
Edison PSA 22, Detroit Old Redford 0
Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Clawson 0
Division 7=
District Semifinal=
Menominee 50, Benzie Central 14
North Muskegon 27, Union City 14
Division 8=
District Semifinal=
Ishpeming 20, East Jordan 6
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, Pontiac A&T 26
Eight Player=
Division 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Lake Linden-Hubbell 27, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6
North Central 54, Posen 20
Portland St. Patrick 42, Fulton-Middleton 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
