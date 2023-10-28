Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 34, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool 12 MHSAA Playoffs= Division 2= District Semifinal= Roseville 30,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 34, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool 12

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 2=

District Semifinal=

Roseville 30, Port Huron Northern 0

Division 5=

District Semifinal=

Kingsford 49, Howard City Tri-County 28

Division 6=

District Semifinal=

Almont 35, Clinton Township Clintondale 8

Constantine 42, Olivet 18

Edison PSA 22, Detroit Old Redford 0

Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Clawson 0

Division 7=

District Semifinal=

Menominee 50, Benzie Central 14

North Muskegon 27, Union City 14

Division 8=

District Semifinal=

Ishpeming 20, East Jordan 6

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, Pontiac A&T 26

Eight Player=

Division 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Lake Linden-Hubbell 27, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6

North Central 54, Posen 20

Portland St. Patrick 42, Fulton-Middleton 34

