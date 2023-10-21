Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Akr. Ellet 14, Akr. East 13 Alliance 36, Alliance Marlington 0 Amanda-Clearcreek 11, Baltimore Liberty Union 6 Andover…

Akr. Ellet 14, Akr. East 13

Alliance 36, Alliance Marlington 0

Amanda-Clearcreek 11, Baltimore Liberty Union 6

Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Windham 0

Anna 40, Rockford Parkway 6

Ansonia 46, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

Antwerp 38, Edgerton 16

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, West Salem Northwestern 8

Archbold 42, Bryan 21

Ashland Mapleton 28, Ashland Crestview 18

Ashtabula Edgewood 38, Ashtabula Lakeside 20

Athens 19, Nelsonville-York 13

Atwater Waterloo 28, Bridgeport 12

Aurora 9, Medina Highland 7

Austintown Fitch 14, Warren Harding 13

Avon 45, Avon Lake 0

Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls 14

Barnesville 40, Belmont Union Local 19

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 19, Tiffin Calvert 7

Bay Village Bay 21, N. Olmsted 20

Beallsville 32, Van, W.Va. 8

Beaver Eastern 43, Franklin Furnace Green 7

Bedford, Mich. 28, Tol. St. Francis 11

Bellbrook 37, Hamilton Ross 13

Bellefontaine 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Bellevue 20, Vermilion 0

Bellville Clear Fork 8, Caledonia River Valley 0

Beloit W. Branch 49, Salem 0

Belpre 31, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 13

Berea-Midpark 28, Elyria 3

Berlin Center Western Reserve 22, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Bethel-Tate 60, Fayetteville-Perry 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 16, Waterford 0

Bishop Fenwick 42, Day. Carroll 0

Bishop Hartley 31, Cols. St. Charles 0

Bishop Ready 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7

Blanchester 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Bloom-Carroll 40, Circleville 0

Bradford 34, Arcanum 28

Brookville 43, Franklin 21

Brunswick 17, Strongsville 16

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Upper Sandusky 18

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 7

Caldwell 37, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6

Camden Preble Shawnee 51, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Camden-Frontier, Mich. 56, Lakeside Danbury 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Louisville Aquinas 6

Can. Glenoak 21, Massillon Perry 16

Can. South 48, Canal Fulton Northwest 28

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Cols. KIPP 6

Canfield 45, Youngs. Boardman 7

Canfield S. Range 35, Hubbard 0

Carey 55, Attica Seneca E. 6

Carrollton 34, Minerva 0

Casstown Miami E. 42, Covington 7

Castalia Margaretta 51, Willard 22

Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Eastlake North 21

Chardon 24, Painesville Riverside 16

Chesterland W. Geauga 40, Orange 0

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Southeastern 8

Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Bainbridge Paint Valley 31

Cin. Anderson 41, Kings Mills Kings 21

Cin. College Prep. 40, Day. Christian 22

Cin. Country Day 56, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Cin. Elder 29, Cin. La Salle 23

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 44, Cin. Summit Country Day 13

Cin. Hughes 39, Cin. Aiken 8

Cin. Indian Hill 44, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 13

Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Deer Park 21

Cin. Moeller 38, Detroit King, Mich. 6

Cin. Mt. Healthy 42, Waverly 6

Cin. Oak Hills 24, Middletown 20

Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 41, Cin. N. College Hill 8

Cin. St. Xavier 21, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Fla. 8

Cin. West Clermont 13, Loveland 10

Cin. Withrow 61, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Finneytown 7

Circleville Logan Elm 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 0

Cle. Glenville 42, Cle. John Marshall 7

Cle. Hay 37, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Hts. 41, Shaker Hts. 31

Cle. Rhodes 30, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. VASJ 45, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Clyde 45, Norwalk 14

Collins Western Reserve 48, Northwood 0

Cols. Africentric 36, Cols. Eastmoor 0

Cols. Bexley 41, Worthington Christian 0

Cols. Centennial 28, Cols. Whetstone 14

Cols. DeSales 27, Bishop Watterson 24

Cols. Grandview Hts. 24, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 30

Cols. Upper Arlington 10, Hilliard Davidson 0

Columbiana 16, Youngs. Valley Christian 6

Columbiana Crestview 28, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Columbus Grove 14, Bluffton 7

Corning Miller 47, Manchester 6

Cortland Lakeview 20, Lisbon Beaver 14

Cory-Rawson 33, Crestline 6

Coshocton 44, Warsaw River View 6

Creston Norwayne 41, Smithville 7

Crown City S. Gallia 32, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Akr. Manchester 14

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44, Parma Padua 41

Cuyahoga Hts. 25, Brooklyn 0

Dalton 47, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Danville 14, Howard E. Knox 12, OT

Day. Meadowdale 39, Day. Belmont 0

Day. Oakwood 31, Middletown Madison Senior 7

DeGraff Riverside 28, Milton-Union 0

Defiance 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 10

Defiance Ayersville 36, Sherwood Fairview 28

Defiance Tinora 35, Hicksville 0

Delaware Hayes 30, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Thomas Worthington 7

Delphos Jefferson 31, Spencerville 28

Dover 20, New Philadelphia 13

Dresden Tri-Valley 42, New Concord John Glenn 7

Dublin Coffman 14, Hilliard Bradley 7

Dublin Jerome 36, Hilliard Darby 26

East 40, Cols. Linden-McKinley 8

Eaton 17, Carlisle 7

Fairborn 14, Piqua 10

Fairfield 49, Cin. Colerain 7

Fairfield Christian 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

Fairport Harbor Harding 40, Vienna Mathews 0

Findlay 48, Sylvania Northview 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 44, McComb 22

Fostoria 36, Rossford 24

Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 14

Fredericktown 32, Centerburg 14

Fremont Ross 40, Bowling Green 14

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 43, Vanlue 28

Gahanna Lincoln 35, Pickerington N. 28, 2OT

Galion 34, Marion Harding 0

Galion Northmor 34, Loudonville 7

Gallipolis Gallia 28, S. Point 0

Garfield Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Brookfield 25

Geneva 57, Jefferson Area 13

Glouster Trimble 46, Bidwell River Valley 0

Goshen 47, Batavia 34

Granville 31, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6

Green 28, Uniontown Lake 0

Greenfield McClain 21, Hillsboro 13

Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Plymouth 13

Grove City 67, Galloway Westland 13

Grove City Christian 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 3

Groveport-Madison 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Hamilton Badin 38, Cin. McNicholas 35

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Swanton 7

Hannibal River 42, New Matamoras Frontier 16

Hanoverton United 40, E. Palestine 0

Harrison 55, Cin. NW 0

Harrod Allen E. 49, Ada 7

Heath 54, Johnstown 21

Holgate 30, Morenci, Mich. 22

Huber Hts. Wayne 32, Centerville 16

Hunting Valley University 27, Warren Howland 0

Ironton 21, Portsmouth 6

Ironton Rock Hill 23, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16

Jackson 48, Chillicothe 7

Jamestown Greeneview 22, Cedarville 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 20, Rittman 13

Kansas Lakota 36, Elmore Woodmore 0

Kenton 28, Lima Shawnee 14

Kettering Alter 21, Day. Chaminade Julienne 14

Kettering Fairmont 35, Beavercreek 0

Kirtland 38, Middlefield Cardinal 0

LaGrange Keystone 36, Oberlin 6

Lakewood St. Edward 14, Akr. Hoban 7

Lancaster 55, Newark 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 21, Ashville Teays Valley 14

Lebanon 19, Cin. Winton Woods 14

Leipsic 49, Convoy Crestview 28

Lewis Center Olentangy 39, Marysville 29

Lewistown Indian Lake 15, Richwood N. Union 13

Lexington 24, Ashland 14

Liberty Center 42, Wauseon 0

Lima Sr. 26, Tol. Start 14

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Wellsville 14

Lockland 27, Cin. Clark Montessori 22

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Akr. Springfield 0

Logan 33, Zanesville 0

London 49, Urbana 7

Lorain 53, Maple Hts. 34

Lorain Clearview 48, Sheffield Brookside 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 16, Newcomerstown 13

Lowellville 27, New Middletown Spring. 13

Lucas 30, Arlington 0

Lucasville Valley 24, Minford 0

Lyndhurst Brush 45, Lakewood 35

Macedonia Nordonia 23, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7

Madison 27, Conneaut 18

Magnolia Sandy Valley 26, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 20, OT

Malvern 49, E. Can. 0

Mansfield Sr. 34, Mansfield Madison 0

Mantua Crestwood 28, Orwell Grand Valley 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 14

Marietta 28, Vincent Warren 24

Mason 24, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

Mayfield 14, Willoughby S. 10

McArthur Vinton County 49, Wellston 0

McConnelsville Morgan 33, Crooksville 7

McDermott Scioto NW 40, Oak Hill 37

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52, N. Baltimore 20

Mechanicsburg 29, N. Lewisburg Triad 24

Medina 35, Solon 0

Medina Buckeye 48, Parma Normandy 12

Mentor 48, Euclid 12

Metamora Evergreen 15, Delta 12

Miami Valley Christian Academy 40, Hamilton New Miami 14

Miamisburg 21, Springboro 9

Milan Edison 35, Huron 7

Milford 42, Cin. Turpin 21

Millersburg W. Holmes 62, Mt. Vernon 0

Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 7

Mogadore 27, Rootstown 0

Mogadore Field 35, Peninsula Woodridge 14

Montpelier 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Morral Ridgedale 19, Lima Perry 16

Morrow Little Miami 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 28, Arcadia 14

Mt. Gilead 25, Cardington-Lincoln 6

N. Can. Hoover 27, Massillon Jackson 14

N. Ridgeville 36, Amherst Steele 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 7

New Albany 45, Westerville Cent. 28

New Bremen 14, Delphos St. John’s 7

New Madison Tri-Village 20, New Paris National Trail 7

Newark Cath. 22, Johnstown Northridge 13

Newark Licking Valley 23, Pataskala Licking Hts. 6

Newton Falls 19, Warren Champion 14

Niles McKinley 48, Girard 28

Norton 39, Ravenna 16

Norwalk St. Paul 41, Monroeville 14

Oak Harbor 55, Millbury Lake 0

Oberlin Firelands 27, Wellington 0

Olmsted Falls 49, Grafton Midview 31

Ontario 34, Sparta Highland 20

Oregon Clay 66, Tol. Rogers 14

Painesville Harvey 21, Burton Berkshire 20

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 6

Parma Hts. Holy Name 30, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 16

Paulding 14, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Pemberville Eastwood 36, Genoa Area 29

Perry 47, Gates Mills Hawken 7

Pickerington Cent. 21, Reynoldsburg 6

Pioneer N. Central 16, Reading, Mich. 14

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 23

Poland Seminary 28, Struthers 27

Pomeroy Meigs 46, Albany Alexander 8

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42

Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Proctorville Fairland 38, Chesapeake 2

Ravenna SE 25, Warren JFK 24

Reading 42, Cin. Mariemont 35

Richfield Revere 26, Kent Roosevelt 0

Richmond Edison 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 6

Rocky River 40, Fairview 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, Chagrin Falls 7

S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. Greenon 0

STVM 20, Cle. Benedictine 7

Salineville Southern 47, Leetonia 0

Sandusky 37, Port Clinton 13

Sandusky Perkins 55, Tiffin Columbian 28

Sandusky St. Mary 42, North Adams-Jerome, Mich. 22

Shelby 23, Marion Pleasant 0

Sidney Lehman 42, Day. Northridge 8

Southington Chalker 62, Sebring McKinley 20

Spring. Cath. Cent. 28, London Madison Plains 0

Spring. NE 21, W. Jefferson 13

Spring. Shawnee 41, Spring. NW 7

Springfield 14, Clayton Northmont 3

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23, Norwood 6

St. Clairsville 55, Cambridge 13

St. Henry 28, Ft. Recovery 27, OT

St. Marys Memorial 31, Lima Bath 0

St. Paris Graham 31, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 8

Steubenville 41, Louisville 8

Stewart Federal Hocking 34, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 0

Streetsboro 62, Akr. Coventry 7

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13

Sullivan Black River 24, Columbia Station Columbia 20

Sunbury Big Walnut 17, Canal Winchester 0

Sycamore Mohawk 53, Bucyrus 0

Sylvania Southview 20, Napoleon 14

Tallmadge 42, Copley 41

Thornville Sheridan 33, New Lexington 22

Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Xenia 14

Tol. Christian 44, Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 14

Tol. Ottawa Hills 54, Edon 7

Tol. Scott 39, Tol. Bowsher 6

Tol. Whitmer 41, Holland Springfield 0

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 48, Detroit Central, Mich. 8

Tontogany Otsego 37, Maumee 32

Toronto 17, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 6

Trenton Edgewood 34, Monroe 7

Trotwood-Madison 42, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Troy 44, Sidney 7

Troy Christian 22, Tipp City Bethel 21

Twinsburg 40, Stow-Munroe Falls 10

Utica 35, Hebron Lakewood 0

Van Wert 35, Elida 14

Vandalia Butler 7, Riverside Stebbins 6

Versailles 21, Minster 14

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16

W. Carrollton 26, Greenville 21

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Hamilton 14

W. Liberty-Salem 55, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Wadsworth 49, N. Royalton 0

Wapakoneta 30, Celina 3

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21, Washington C.H. 14

Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12

Waynesville 49, Germantown Valley View 40

Weir, W.Va. 47, E. Liverpool 12

Westerville N. 28, Dublin Scioto 7

Westerville S. 26, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Westlake 27, Elyria Cath. 7

Wheelersburg 35, Portsmouth W. 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Perrysburg 10

Wickliffe 59, Beachwood 7

Williamsburg 41, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Williamsport Westfall 56, Piketon 39

Wilmington 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35, Shadyside 12

Wooster 33, Oxford Talawanda 28

Wooster Triway 35, Orrville 34

Youngs. Chaney High School 35, Youngs. East 6

Youngs. Liberty 67, Campbell Memorial 21

Youngs. Ursuline 35, Youngs. Mooney 16

Zanesville Maysville 24, Philo 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 40, Millersport 8

Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

