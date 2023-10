Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Kasson-Mantorville def. Benilde-St Margaret’s, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. St. Clair, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 Marshall…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Benilde-St Margaret’s, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. St. Clair, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20

Marshall def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20

Alexandria Tournament=

Ada-Borup-West def. Fergus Falls, 25-18, 25-20

Ada-Borup-West def. Litchfield, 25-15, 25-22

Alexandria def. Ada-Borup-West, 25-18, 25-14

Alexandria def. MACA, 25-12, 25-21

Alexandria def. Minnewaska, 25-11, 25-19

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Ada-Borup-West, 25-21, 18-25

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Fergus Falls, 25-22, 25-18

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Litchfield, 25-22, 26-24

Hopkins def. Alexandria, 18-25, 25-20

Hopkins def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-22, 25-23

Hopkins def. MACA, 25-21, 26-24

Hopkins def. Minnewaska, 26-24, 25-20

Litchfield def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 25-19

MACA def. Fergus Falls, 25-16, 25-21

Minnewaska def. Litchfield, 25-18, 25-11

Minnewaska def. MACA, 25-12, 25-11

Cupcake Wars=

Faribault def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12

Maranatha Christian def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Pine Island def. South St. Paul, 2-0

South St. Paul def. Totino-Grace, 2-0

South St. Paul def. Totino-Grace, 1-1

St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 25-16

St. Paul Como Park def. St Paul Academy, 25-23, 17-25, 15-6

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Faribault, 25-20, 25-13

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-8, 25-13

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Park Center, 25-15, 25-15

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Pine Island, 25-11, 25-22

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. South St. Paul, 25-9, 25-15

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 25-20

Esko Tournament=

Cambridge-Isanti def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-14

Cambridge-Isanti def. Warroad, 14-25, 24-8, 15-7

Crosby-Ironton def. Warroad, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11

Duluth East def. Greenway, 25-18, 25-23

Duluth East def. Hibbing, 25-16, 25-19

Duluth East def. Pine City, 25-19, 25-18

Esko def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-20, 25-12

Esko def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-19, 25-12

Esko def. Warroad, 25-13, 25-16

Greenway def. Hibbing, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13

Pine City def. Greenway, 25-20, 27-25

Pine City def. Hibbing, 25-16, 25-19

Fall Classic=

Annandale def. Legacy Christian, 25-17, 25-22

Annandale def. Willmar, 22-25, 25-19, 16-16

Bemidji def. Elk River, 25-15, 21-25, 15-6

Bemidji def. Monticello, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10

Byron def. Grand Rapids, 25-15, 25-21

Byron def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-23, 19-25, 15-13

Canby def. Monticello, 25-21, 25-16

Canby def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-16

Delano def. Rocori, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9

Delano def. Rogers, 29-27, 25-21

Elk River def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-20

Hermantown def. Mounds View, 25-17, 27-25

Hermantown def. North St. Paul, 25-11, 25-17

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Spectrum, 25-13, 25-6

Maple Grove def. Legacy Christian, 25-13, 18-25, 15-9

Maple Grove def. Waconia, 25-16, 27-25

Minnetonka def. Hermantown, 25-22, 25-18

Minnetonka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-20

Minnetonka def. Spectrum, 25-12, 25-15

Monticello def. Woodbury, 25-13, 25-13

Mounds View def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12

Mounds View def. Rockford, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13

North Branch def. Legacy Christian, 25-16, 25-19

Pequot Lakes def. Maple Grove, 25-19, 25-13

Pequot Lakes def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-22, 25-21

Pequot Lakes def. Willmar, 26-24, 25-15

River Falls, Wis. def. Stillwater, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12

River Falls, Wis. def. Woodbury, 25-14, 25-14

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9

Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-22, 25-18

Rockford def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-16

Rocori def. St. Michael-Albertville, 15-25, 25-20, 15-10

Rogers def. Grand Rapids, 25-15, 25-18

Sartell-St. Stephen def. North Branch, 25-18, 25-22

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Canby, 25-20, 25-18

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Elk River, 17-25, 25-11, 19-17

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. River Falls, Wis., 25-18, 15-25, 15-4

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Grand Rapids, 25-16, 25-16

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Rocori, 25-18, 25-23

Spectrum def. North St. Paul, 25-18, 25-16

St. Michael-Albertville def. Rogers, 25-22, 22-25, 17-15

Stillwater def. Bemidji, 25-17, 25-23

Waconia def. Annandale, 25-21, 25-20

Waconia def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11

Wayzata def. Byron, 25-9, 25-11

Wayzata def. Delano, 25-12, 25-22

Wayzata def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-23, 25-19

Willmar def. North Branch, 19-25, 25-23, 18-16

Jimmy John’s Tournament=

Adrian def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-20, 25-13

Adrian def. Lakeview, 25-19, 25-23

Adrian def. Windom

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Cleveland, 25-17, 25-22

Central Minnesota Christian def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 25-13

Central Minnesota Christian def. Medford

Dawson-Boyd def. West Lutheran, 9-25, 25-23, 15-9

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Murray County Central, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Pipestone, 25-19, 25-14

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-22

Lakeview def. Central Minnesota Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12

Lakeview def. Worthington, 26-24, 24-26, 15-9

MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 25-15, 25-11

Medford def. Worthington, 25-23, 25-23

Redwood Valley def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-22, 25-13

Redwood Valley def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 30-32, 25-23, 15-13

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-11, 25-15

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-11, 25-10

Watertown, S.D. def. MACCRAY, 28-26, 25-18

Watertown, S.D. def. Redwood Valley, 25-16, 25-13

Watertown, S.D. def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 27-25, 26-28, 15-13

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Cleveland

Windom def. Medford, 25-19, 25-15

Windom def. West Lutheran, 25-15, 25-18

Worthington def. West Lutheran, 25-23, 25-18

KLN Invite=

Championship=

Hawley def. Perham, 25-20, 8-25, 15-13

Third Place=

Melrose def. Kittson County Central, 25-16, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Sebeka def. Staples-Motley, 25-17, 14-25, 16-14

Fifth Place Playoff=

Sebeka def. Thief River Falls, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-16, 25-22

Seventh Place=

Thief River Falls def. Park Rapids, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14

Ninth Place=

Henning def. Underwood, 20-25, 28-26, 15-12

11th Place=

Pierz def. Park Christian, 24-26, 25-17, 16-14

13th Place=

Roseau def. Fosston, 25-18, 25-17

13th Place Playoff=

Fosston def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 19-25, 25-19, 15-10

Roseau def. Barnesville, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11

15th Place=

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Barnesville, 25-15, 25-17

Semifinal=

Hawley def. Melrose, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12

Perham def. Kittson County Central, 25-22, 25-22

Quarterfinal=

Hawley def. Staples-Motley, 25-21, 25-8

Kittson County Central def. Thief River Falls, 25-19, 25-13

Melrose def. Park Rapids, 25-11, 25-20

Perham def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-8

Consolation=

Semifinal=

Henning def. Park Christian, 23-25, 25-14, 15-6

Underwood def. Pierz, 25-11, 25-19

Quarterfinal=

Henning def. Fosston, 25-19, 25-22

Park Christian def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 26-28, 25-17, 15-13

Pierz def. Roseau, 25-20, 25-23

Underwood def. Barnesville, 25-17, 22-25, 15-10

First Round=

Hawley def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-16, 25-19

Kittson County Central def. Barnesville, 25-19, 25-16

Melrose def. Henning, 25-17, 19-25, 15-12

Park Rapids def. Fosston, 25-16, 25-20

Perham def. Pierz, 25-14, 25-20

Sebeka def. Roseau, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Staples-Motley def. Park Christian, 16-25, 25-15, 15-12

Thief River Falls def. Underwood, 25-21, 25-20

Mesabi East Tournament=

Barnum def. Northeast Range, 25-21, 24-26, 19-17

Chisholm def. Barnum, 22-25, 25-13, 15-6

Chisholm def. Northeast Range, 25-14, 25-17

Ely def. Floodwood, 25-20, 25-7

Ely def. Mesabi East, 25-19, 28-26

Ely def. North Woods, 25-15, 25-13

Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-3, 25-13

Floodwood def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13

Floodwood def. Northeast Range, 25-8, 25-15

Floodwood def. Two Harbors, 25-8, 25-27, 15-9

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Barnum, 25-20, 28-26

Mesabi East def. Barnum, 25-13, 25-12

Mesabi East def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-13, 25-17

North Woods def. Chisholm, 25-10, 27-25

North Woods def. Mesabi East, 25-20, 25-15

North Woods def. Two Harbors, 25-16, 25-18

Two Harbors def. Chisholm, 25-18, 25-19

Two Harbors def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-12, 12-25, 15-7

Thunderbird Invite=

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-23, 25-23

Northern Freeze def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-10, 25-19

Northern Freeze def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-23, 23-25, 5-3

Northern Freeze def. Red Lake Falls, 25-18, 25-17

Parkers Prairie def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-12, 25-21

Parkers Prairie def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-12

Parkers Prairie def. Sacred Heart, 25-22, 26-24

Parkers Prairie def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-12, 25-18

Red Lake Falls def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-16, 25-22

Sacred Heart def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-12, 27-25

Sacred Heart def. Northern Freeze, 25-22, 25-22

Sacred Heart def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-17, 25-20

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 15-25, 25-13, 15-11

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-10, 20-25

Twin Cities Challenge=

Burnsville def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-11

Burnsville def. Pine River-Backus, 26-24, 25-20

Burnsville def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-8

Cannon Falls def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-6, 25-9

Chanhassen def. Eastview, 25-27, 25-14, 16-14

Chanhassen def. Minneota, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-13

Cretin-Derham Hall def. DeLaSalle, 27-25, 24-26, 15-9

DeLaSalle def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 21-25, 25-11, 15-9

Eastview def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-15

Holy Angels def. Cannon Falls, 25-22, 25-15

Holy Angels def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-14

Holy Angels def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-19

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-14

Minneapolis Washburn def. White Bear Lake, 15-25, 25-20, 15-12

Minneota def. Cannon Falls, 25-23, 25-21

Minneota def. Rosemount, 25-21, 25-22

Owatonna def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-21

Pine River-Backus def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-16, 25-23

Pine River-Backus def. Owatonna, 27-25, 21-25, 15-13

Randolph def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 17-25, 16-14

Randolph def. Owatonna, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11

Rosemount def. Eastview, 25-15, 22-25, 15-2

Rosemount def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-18, 25-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.