Ryder Cup, results

At Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½ Sunday Singles United States 6, Europe 6

Scottie Scheffler, United States, halved with Jon Rahm, Europe.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa, United States, 4 and 3.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Sam Burns, United States, 3 and 1.

Max Homa, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Brian Harman, United States, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Ludvig Aberg, Europe, 3 and 2.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sepp Straka, Europe, 2 up.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe, 3 and 2.

Jordan Spieth, United States, halved with Shane Lowry, Europe,

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 1.

Robert MacIntyre, Europe, def. Wyndham Clark, United States, 2 and 1.

