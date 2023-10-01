Live Radio
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

October 1, 2023, 12:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Marco Simone GC
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Ludvig Aberg 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2
Matt Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3
Tyrrell Hatton 2-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 3-0-1 4
Nicolai Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 3 ½
Viktor Hovland 2-0-0 0-1-1 1-0-0 3-1-1 5
Shane Lowry 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-1 1-1-1 3
Robert MacIntyre 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3
Rory McIlroy 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 5 4
Jon Rahm 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 2-0-2 4 3
Justin Rose 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 3
Sepp Straka 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Sam Burns 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Patrick Cantlay 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Wyndham Clark 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 3
Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 2 0
Brian Harman 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2
Max Homa 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 3-1-1 5
Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 3
Collin Morikawa 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 4 1
Xander Schauffele 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 4 1
Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-2-2 4 1
Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-2-2 4 1
Justin Thomas 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 1-2-1 4

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up