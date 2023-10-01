Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Sunday At Marco Simone GC Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½ Europe Foursomes Fourball…

Sunday At Marco Simone GC Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½ Europe Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Ludvig Aberg 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2 Matt Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3 Tyrrell Hatton 2-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 3-0-1 4 3½ Nicolai Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 3 ½ Viktor Hovland 2-0-0 0-1-1 1-0-0 3-1-1 5 3½ Shane Lowry 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-1 1-1-1 3 1½ Robert MacIntyre 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Rory McIlroy 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 5 4 Jon Rahm 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 2-0-2 4 3 Justin Rose 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 3 1½ Sepp Straka 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Sam Burns 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 Patrick Cantlay 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2 Wyndham Clark 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 3 1½ Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 2 0 Brian Harman 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2 Max Homa 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 3-1-1 5 3½ Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 3 1½ Collin Morikawa 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 4 1 Xander Schauffele 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 4 1 Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-2-2 4 1 Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-2-2 4 1 Justin Thomas 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 1-2-1 4 1½

