Ryder Cup Cards

Sunday At Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71 EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½ Singles United States 6, Europe 6 Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Scottie Scheffler, U.S. 444-443-344-435-333-335 Jon Rahm, Europe 345-334-345-454-244-334

Halved.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Collin Morikawa, U.S. 444-435-244-445-335-xxx Viktor Hovland, Europe 443-333-254-434-344-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 434-344-344-435-344-32x Justin Rose, Europe 444-344-444-444-253-33x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Sam Burns, U.S. 544-244-343-544-243-33x Rory McIlroy, Europe 443-334-244-434-343-42x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Max Homa, U.S. 444-234-334-455-344-535 Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 344-324-3c5-645-344-535

United States, 1 up.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Brian Harman, U.S. 444-433-344-445-343-4xx Tyrrell Hatton, Europe 343-343-345-435-244-3xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Brooks Koepka, U.S. 344-334-345-335-244-4xx Ludvig Aberg, Europe 544-335-353-344-444-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Justin Thomas, U.S. 443-234-354-445-344-334 Sepp Straka, Europe 444-244-354-436-344-235

United States, 2 up.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Xander Schauffele, U.S. 444-333-3c5-344-353-3xx Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe 343-344-445-445-344-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Jordan Spieth, U.S. 343-324-344-344-353-444 Shane Lowry, Europe 445-333-334-534-334-335

Halved.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Rickie Fowler, U.S. 444-235-354-c35-334-43x Tommy Fleetwood, Europe 434-334-453-344-344-32x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 444-344-345-445-344-435 Wyndham Clark, U.S. 454-343-345-345-245-c3x Robert MacIntyre, Europe 444-233-355-435-354-23x

Europe, 2 and 1.

c-conceded the hole.

