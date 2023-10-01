Ryder Cup Cards

|Sunday
|At Marco Simone
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
|EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½
|Singles
|United States 6, Europe 6
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Scottie Scheffler, U.S.
|444-443-344-435-333-335
|Jon Rahm, Europe
|345-334-345-454-244-334
Halved.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|444-435-244-445-335-xxx
|Viktor Hovland, Europe
|443-333-254-434-344-xxx
Europe, 4 and 3.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Patrick Cantlay, U.S.
|434-344-344-435-344-32x
|Justin Rose, Europe
|444-344-444-444-253-33x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Sam Burns, U.S.
|544-244-343-544-243-33x
|Rory McIlroy, Europe
|443-334-244-434-343-42x
Europe, 3 and 1.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Max Homa, U.S.
|444-234-334-455-344-535
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe
|344-324-3c5-645-344-535
United States, 1 up.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Brian Harman, U.S.
|444-433-344-445-343-4xx
|Tyrrell Hatton, Europe
|343-343-345-435-244-3xx
Europe, 3 and 2.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Brooks Koepka, U.S.
|344-334-345-335-244-4xx
|Ludvig Aberg, Europe
|544-335-353-344-444-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Justin Thomas, U.S.
|443-234-354-445-344-334
|Sepp Straka, Europe
|444-244-354-436-344-235
United States, 2 up.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Xander Schauffele, U.S.
|444-333-3c5-344-353-3xx
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe
|343-344-445-445-344-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|343-324-344-344-353-444
|Shane Lowry, Europe
|445-333-334-534-334-335
Halved.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Rickie Fowler, U.S.
|444-235-354-c35-334-43x
|Tommy Fleetwood, Europe
|434-334-453-344-344-32x
Europe, 3 and 1.
|Par
|444-344-345-445-344-435
|Wyndham Clark, U.S.
|454-343-345-345-245-c3x
|Robert MacIntyre, Europe
|444-233-355-435-354-23x
Europe, 2 and 1.
___
c-conceded the hole.
