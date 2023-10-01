Royals square off against the Yankees with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (82-79, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-106, fifth in the AL Central) Kansas…

New York Yankees (82-79, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-106, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (4-7, 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-15, 4.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -159, Royals +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City has a 32-48 record in home games and a 55-106 record overall. The Royals are 35-23 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York is 40-40 on the road and 82-79 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Melendez has 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 8-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 25 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .273 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-33 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Drew Waters: day-to-day (quadricep), Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Yankees: Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.