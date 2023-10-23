Empoli surprises Fiorentina with 2-0 away win in Florence. Lecce draws 1-1 at Udinese

ROME (AP) — Francisco Caputo’s first goal of the season helped Empoli earn a surprise 2-0 win over Fiorentina in…

ROME (AP) — Francisco Caputo’s first goal of the season helped Empoli earn a surprise 2-0 win over Fiorentina in the Italian league on Monday.

Caputo converted a low cross from the right after 21 minutes and Emmanuel Gyasi did the same with another inviting center with nine minutes remaining to guarantee all three points for the visitors.

Caputo had a goal chalked off through a video review just seconds before halftime.

It was Fiorentina’s first defeat since Sept. 3 and a big setback for a team that started the day level on points with Napoli in fourth place.

A victory would have given the Tuscan club its best-ever league start since three points were introduced for a win.

Fiorentina dominated possession but had nothing to show for it and instead Empoli’s efficiency in front of goal allowed it to move into 17th place. Empoli’s next match is at home to Atalanta next Monday.

Fiorentina’s next league game is at Lazio the same day, but it will first face Cukaricki in the Europa League on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, Roberto Piccoli scored with seven minutes remaining to give Lecce a 1-1 draw at Udinese and extend the home team’s winless run to nine league games.

Piccoli scored his first goal for the club six minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Udinese lost its first eight matches in the league but the team looked like it might break that streak when Florian Thauvin converted a penalty four minutes into the second half.

Udinese has only six points from nine games while Lecce, which has 13 points, has gone four games without a win after earning 11 points from its first five matches.

Lecce’s next match is at home against Torino on Saturday, while Udinese plays at Monza a day later.

