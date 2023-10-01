Reds play the Cardinals after Marte’s 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (82-79, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-91, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (82-79, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-91, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -123, Cardinals +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Noelvi Marte’s four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis has a 34-46 record in home games and a 70-91 record overall. The Cardinals are 40-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has an 82-79 record overall and a 44-36 record in road games. The Reds have hit 197 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 31 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .268 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 37 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .271 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 11-for-39 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Reds: 4-6, .276 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

