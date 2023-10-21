Real Salt Lake reaches 50-point mark for just the second time since 2015

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the 74th minute and Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the 74th minute and Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (14-12-8) reached the 50-point mark for just the second time since 2015 (53 in 2019). RSL has 19 regular-season wins over Colorado since the start of the 2014 season.

Colorado (5-17-12) lost only two of its last 10 regular-season matches at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids finished with just 17 points in 17 home games this season.

Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath stopped six shots. Colorado goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez made four saves.

