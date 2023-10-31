Real Madrid extends contract of Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior to 2027

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid extended the contract of Vinícius Júnior on Tuesday, tying the Brazil forward to the club…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid extended the contract of Vinícius Júnior on Tuesday, tying the Brazil forward to the club through the 2026-27 season.

Vinícius’ original contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Madrid did not reveal financial details, but Spanish media said the deal makes Vinícius the team’s highest-paid player and carries a buyout clause of 1 billion euros. ($1.06 billion).

“Improbably, but not impossible,” the 23-year-old Vinícius said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you president, fans, teammates and everyone who works at Real Madrid. Thank you family and friends. In the club of my dreams until 2027, fighting for more titles together.”

At the signing, Vinícius posed with club president Florentino Pérez and displayed a Madrid jersey with the No. 2027 on it.

Vinícius arrived at the Spanish powerhouse in 2018 as an 18-year-old from Brazilian club Flamengo. Madrid paid nearly 45 million euros, plus add-ons, to sign the talented forward who now is an established starter for both Madrid and Brazil’s national team.

In his six seasons with Madrid, Vinícius has made 235 appearances, scoring 63 goals and winning nine titles, including a Champions League and two Spanish leagues. He scored the winner in the Champions League final in which Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in 2022. His other titles with the club include a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

Madrid said in a statement that Vinícius already is one of the club’s “most influential players of recent years.”

There were doubts early on as he showed signs of his talent but struggled to contribute. He was known for his misses in front of goal just as much as for his speed and nifty dribbles in front of defenders.

The forward steadily improved and is now both a scoring threat and a gifted playmaker in coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Vinícius last season was targeted by racist abuse and received widespread support in the soccer world after an incident in Valencia, prompting a series of actions by Spanish authorities to improve the fight against racism in the country.

Vinícius on Monday won the humanitarian prize named after the late Brazil midfielder Socrates for his involvement in the foundation that the Madrid player set up for underprivileged children.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.