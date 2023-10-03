Rays wear Devil Rays jerseys for first time in playoffs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays went retro for Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays went retro for Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series against the Texas Rangers.

Sporting throwback Devil Rays’ jerseys the team wore during a decade of futility, the Rays were limited to six hits and committed four errors in a 4-0 loss Tuesday.

“It was a frustrating game,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I don’t recall us playing a game like that in quite some time.”

It was the first time Tampa Bay, which began play as an expansion franchise in 1998, wore Devil Rays jerseys in the postseason.

They were a perennial last place team before dropping the word “Devil” from their nickname and changing the club’s colors after the 2007 season.

Sporting new uniforms, the Rays not only earned a playoff berth for the first time in 2008, but also made a surprising run to the World Series.

Since the switch, Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs nine times in 16 years. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (12), New York Yankees (11), St. Louis Cardinals (10) and Atlanta Braves (nine) have advanced nine or times over the stretch.

The Rays have had some success wearing the throwback jerseys, going 11-3 on opening day and in Friday night home games.

The jerseys are part of the Rays’ 25th year celebration.

Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, a Tampa native who played parts of five seasons with the Devil Rays, wore one of the throwback jerseys while throwing out a ceremonial first pitch Tuesday.

