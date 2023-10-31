Raymond scores in overtime to lift Red Wings to 4-3 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over…

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1). Ville Husso stopped 37 shots.

“Overall it was a good game, You have to be happy with the win,” Raymond said. ”This shows a lot about our team.”

Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat had goals for the Islanders, who had won two straight. Sorokin finished with 32 saves.

In the extra period, after the Islanders failed to clear the puck in their end of the ice, Raymond got a return pass from Compher and beat Sorokin from the right side for his third goal of the season.

“It’s a big win for us,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. ”You’ve got to keep playing and trying and pushing the right way. And for the most part throughout tonight, we did. I thought we got what we deserved.”

Horvat had tied the score 3-3 with 4:11 left in the third period after Detroit scored three times in less than four minutes earlier in the period to take the lead.

Cizikas scored a short-handed goal with 1:21 left in the second and Nelson made it 2-0 at 1:05 of the third. Cizikas’ goal was his 11th short-handed and 99th of his career.

“When you have a 2-0 lead, there’s a certain way your team has to play to have success,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. ”We’ve got to keep pushing the puck more. When we get away from that and deviate from that, it’s not a recipe for success for us and that’s what happened.”

Sprong solved Sorokin at 7:55 with this third of the season before Walman tied it with his second at 9:35. Compher then put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 with his second of the season with 8:17 remaining in the third. Moritz Seider had two assists for Detroit. The Red Wings are 6-3-1 through 10 games this season.

“We never got down on each other. We knew eventually the puck would go in,” Walman said. ”We continued to have belief. You can never give up.”

The Islanders had won seven straight at home against Detroit.

