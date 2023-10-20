Raptors promise more activity, teamwork on offense under new coach Darko Rajakovic

TORONTO RAPTORS Last season: 41-41, lost to Chicago in play-in tournament Coach: Darko Rajakovic (first season) What to expect: Rajakovic…

TORONTO RAPTORS

Last season: 41-41, lost to Chicago in play-in tournament

Coach: Darko Rajakovic (first season)

What to expect: Rajakovic was hired to reinvigorate a Raptors team that went stale last season, going 41-41 in the final year of Nick Nurse’s Toronto tenure. The second Serbian head coach in league history, Rajakovic has promised a more active offensive approach with “interchangeable pieces, multiple players contributing.” While All-Star guard Fred VanVleet is no longer one of Toronto’s contributors after signing with Houston, Rajakovic and the Raptors have plenty of options remaining in All-Star Pascal Siakam, former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, defensive stalwart O.G. Anunoby, guard Gary Trent and center Jakob Poeltl. Also new in Toronto this season is Dennis Schroder. The German guard signed with the Raptors shortly before leading his nation on an undefeated World Cup run, beating Serbia in the gold-medal game and taking home tournament MVP honors. Rajakovic and the Raptors certainly have talent, but not the same kind of high-end star power as the top Eastern Conference contenders. Toronto also has long-term uncertainty, with all three of Siakam, Anunoby and Trent eligible for free agency next summer. The Raptors will take time this season to see what works with Rajakovic, and who they want to stick around and play for him moving forward.

Departures: G Fred VanVleet, head coach Nick Nurse

Additions: G Dennis Schroder, F Jalen McDaniels, F Gradey Dick

Player to watch: Barnes didn’t exactly regress in his second professional season, but he didn’t show much improvement, acknowledging at year’s end that he’d struggled with conditioning and expected better from himself overall. Barnes added muscle in a fitness-focused offseason, and will be given a chance to handle the ball and initiate the offense morez in Rajakovic’s system. “He’s such a unique player that we can use him in many different ways,” Rajakovic said. “He’s going to be used quite a bit.”

Season opener: Host Minnesota on Oct. 25

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA title odds: +13,000

