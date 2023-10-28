Rangers slugger Adolis García gets postseason-record 22nd RBI with walkoff homer in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García matched the MLB postseason record for RBIs, then broke it with…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García matched the MLB postseason record for RBIs, then broke it with his game-ending home run in the 11th inning of a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

The solo shot off reliever Miguel Castro gave García 22 RBIs along with homers in five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in postseason history. The 21st RBI came on a run-scoring single in the first inning.

The first hit by García put the Rangers ahead 2-0 and matched David Freese’s mark from 2011 when the St. Louis Cardinals won a seven-game World Series against the Rangers. García has driven in runs in seven consecutive postseason games.

“Just very happy to be at the opportunity to be in the history books,” García said through a translator. “But like I said as well, just when I’m in the batter’s box, I’m just focused and I tune out everything, every other noise, and I’m just focused on the situation.”

García was the AL Championship Series MVP when he drove in 15 runs during those seven games against the Houston Astros. He also became the first player with RBIs in six straight games within a postseason series.

