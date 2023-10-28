Postseason Hitting Streaks

The longest consecutive-game hitting streaks in postseason history (x-active):
|Player, Team, Years
|No.
|Hank Bauer, New York (AL), 1956-58
|17
|Derek Jeter, New York (AL), 1998-99
|17
|Manny Ramirez, Boston (AL), 2003-04
|17
|x-Ketel Marte, Arizona (NL), 2023
|17
|Michael Brantley, Houston (AL), 2020-21
|16
|Pat Borders, Toronto (AL), 1991-93
|16
|Alcides Escobar, Kansas City (AL), 2015
|15
|Marquis Grissom, Atlanta (NL, 1995-96
|15
|Rickey Henderson, Oakland (AL), 1989-90
|15
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.