Postseason Hitting Streaks

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 8:42 PM

The longest consecutive-game hitting streaks in postseason history (x-active):

Player, Team, Years No.
x-Ketel Marte, Arizona (NL), 2017, 2023 20
Manny Ramirez, Boston (AL), 2003-04 17
Derek Jeter, New York (AL), 1998-99 17
Hank Bauer, New York (AL), 1956-58 17
Michael Brantley, Houston (AL), 2020-21 16
Pat Borders, Toronto (AL), 1991-93 16
Alcides Escobar, Kansas City (AL), 2015 15
Marquis Grissom, Atlanta (NL, 1995-96 15
Rickey Henderson, Oakland (AL), 1989-90 15

