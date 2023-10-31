Postseason Hitting Streaks

The longest consecutive-game hitting streaks in postseason history (x-active): Player, Team, Years No. x-Ketel Marte, Arizona (NL), 2017, 2023 19…

Player, Team, Years No. x-Ketel Marte, Arizona (NL), 2017, 2023 19 Manny Ramirez, Boston (AL), 2003-04 17 Derek Jeter, New York (AL), 1998-99 17 Hank Bauer, New York (AL), 1956-58 17 Michael Brantley, Houston (AL), 2020-21 16 Pat Borders, Toronto (AL), 1991-93 16 Alcides Escobar, Kansas City (AL), 2015 15 Marquis Grissom, Atlanta (NL, 1995-96 15 Rickey Henderson, Oakland (AL), 1989-90 15

