Home » Sports » Play at Dunhill Links…

Play at Dunhill Links Championship abandoned for the day. Third round will be final round on Monday

The Associated Press

October 8, 2023, 7:04 AM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Heavy rain in Scotland caused play at the Dunhill Links Championship to be abandoned for the day again on Sunday.

It was the second straight day that no play was possible at the European tour event held across three of Scotland’s great courses — Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The third round has been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 13-under par ahead of Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira. English pair Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate are two shots further back.

Sports
