Phillies try to clinch NLCS in Game 6 against Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Monday, 5:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -187, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Game 6 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the World Series with a victory.

Philadelphia is 49-32 at home and 90-72 overall. The Phillies have a 49-16 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona is 84-78 overall and 41-40 in road games. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.48 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .293 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Trea Turner is 15-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 71 extra base hits (36 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs). Alek Thomas is 6-for-30 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .259 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.