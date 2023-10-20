Phillies take 2-1 NLCS lead into Game 4 against Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL…

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season)

Phoenix; Friday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -133, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 2-1.

Arizona has a 43-38 record at home and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 33-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .285 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs. Ketel Marte is 14-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 97 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.48 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 8-2, .273 batting average, 1.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

