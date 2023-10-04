Phillies look to sweep Marlins in NL Wild Card Series

Miami Marlins (84-77, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL…

Miami Marlins (84-77, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -155, Marlins +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the NLDS with a victory.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 49-32 in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has an 84-77 record overall and a 38-42 record on the road. The Marlins have a 64-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 47 home runs while slugging .474. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 28 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 80 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 15-for-32 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

