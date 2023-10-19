Phillies lead Diamondbacks 2-0 heading into NLCS Game 3

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL…

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season)

Phoenix; Thursday, 5:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -133, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Arizona is 43-38 in home games and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 69-34 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has gone 41-40 on the road and 90-72 overall. The Phillies have hit 220 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .285 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs. Ketel Marte is 11-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.