Phillies host the Diamondbacks in decisive NLCS Game 7

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -171, Diamondbacks +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field in a decisive Game 7 of the NLCS.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Arizona is 84-78 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.48.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI while hitting .197 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

