Phillies and Marlins meet to begin the NL Wild Card Series

Miami Marlins (84-77, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -159, Marlins +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games. The Phillies have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

Miami has a 38-42 record in road games and an 84-77 record overall. The Marlins have a 64-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 9-for-34 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 28 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 80 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 16-for-32 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (elbow), Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.