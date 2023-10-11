Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL…

Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 5:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Braves +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 49-32 in home games and 90-72 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Atlanta is 52-29 on the road and 104-58 overall. The Braves have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .344.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .266 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.