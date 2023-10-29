Palhinha scores a stunning equalizer as Fulham holds Brighton to 1-1 draw

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Palhinha scored a stunning equalizer as Fulham held Brighton to a 1-1 draw in the…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Palhinha scored a stunning equalizer as Fulham held Brighton to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls were the better team in the early stages at the Amex Stadium and were rewarded through Evan Ferguson’s neat finish before Palhinha’s superb strike secured a point for the Londoners.

The result extended seventh-place Brighton’s winless run to three games as the hosts rued missed chances in front of goal.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side showed little signs of fatigue following Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League win over Ajax and nearly took an early lead. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno kept out Carlos Baleba’s shot from range in the seventh minute and saved Simon Adingra’s effort inside the six-yard box moments later to keep the game scoreless.

The hosts got the goal they deserved after 26 minutes. Igor Julio drove the Seagulls up the field and when Ferguson retrieved the ball outside the box he showed excellent composure to slide it past Leno with his left foot into the bottom corner.

Brighton started the second half quickly and Lewis Dunk was unfortunate not to score in the 49th. The skipper lined up a set-piece and his side-footed effort dipped onto Leno’s crossbar.

Fulham made Brighton pay for its missed chances with an equalizer in the 65th through Palhinha.

The visitors threw players forward in numbers and the Portugal international got the ball out of his feet on the edge of the box and blasted an effort past Jason Steele.

Fulham is 14th with 12 points after 10 games.

