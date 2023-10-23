VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Oilers star Connor McDavid to miss 1 to 2 weeks with upper-body injury

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 3:27 AM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be without star forward Connor McDavid for 1 to 2 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

McDavid, who has totaled two goals and six assists in five games this season, was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. He missed the last few minutes of the third period and didn’t play in the extra period.

The Oilers announced his expected absence on Sunday.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player after recording a career-high 153 points last season.

The Oilers (1-3-1) next play at Minnesota on Tuesday night before hosting the New York Rangers on Thursday night to open a four-game homestand.

