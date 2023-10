NHRA Midwest Nationals Pairings

Sunday World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, Ill. Sunday’s Results: TOP FUEL: 1. Clay Millican; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Steve Torrence;…

Sunday

World Wide Technology Raceway

Madison, Ill.

Sunday’s Results:

TOP FUEL:

1. Clay Millican; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Brittany Force; 11. Kyle Wurtzel; 12. Cody Krohn; 13. T.J. Zizzo; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Austin Prock; 16. Josh Hart.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Blake Alexander; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. John Force; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Chad Green; 12. Alexis DeJoria; 13. Dave Richards; 14. Jack Wyatt; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Bobby Bode.

PRO STOCK:

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Dallas Glenn; 13. Camrie Caruso; 14. Cristian Cuadra; 15. Jerry Tucker; 16. Kyle Koretsky.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Chase Van Sant; 5. Hector Arana Jr; 6. Jianna Evaristo; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Joey Gladstone; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Angie Smith.

Final results:

Top Fuel — Clay Millican, 3.758 seconds, 331.94 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.775 seconds, 327.66 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 324.90 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.025, 306.88.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.552, 209.92 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.567, 209.14.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.728, 201.79 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.761, 201.52.

Competition Eliminator — Ronnie Bohn, Dragster, 7.971, 127.04 def. John Frech, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Jay Storey, Chevy Camaro, 9.158, 148.38 def. Brenda Grubbs, Camaro, 9.182, 145.81.

Stock Eliminator — Tyler Bohannon, Chevy Corvette, 10.415, 118.70 def. Lyn Smith, Buick Century, 11.405, 114.52.

Super Comp — Trene Cressonie, Dragster, 8.863, 178.59 def. Jeremy Mason, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — Al Gavlovsky, Chevy Corvette, 9.901, 151.34 def. Phil Unruh, Chevy Camaro, 9.899, 170.23.

Top Sportsman — Chad Pekrul,Chevy Camaro, 6.618, 210.44 def. Kyle Firestone, Chevy Bel Air, 6.236, 220.44.

Pro Modified — Jordan Lazic, Chevy Camaro, No Time Recorded def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, Broke – No Show.

Factory X — Allen Johnson, Dodge Clallenger, 7.105, 202.27 def. Chris Holbrook, Ford Mustand, 7.768, 179.47.

Factory Stock Showdown — Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, 7.638, 180.89 def. Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.651, 179.47.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Piper Filson, Dragster, 7.934, 80.48 def. Zevlynn Riley, Dragster, 8.970, 73.33.

Final round-by-round results:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Leah Pruett, 3.737, 329.99 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.765, 329.02; Tony Schumacher, 3.730, 332.84 def. Brittany Force, 3.803, 292.71; Antron Brown, 3.718, 333.99 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.848, 291.63; Doug Kalitta, 3.737, 329.99 def. Lex Joon, 7.590, 89.61; Mike Salinas, 3.730, 329.91 def. Cody Krohn, 4.757, 152.50; Justin Ashley, 3.769, 330.96 def. T.J. Zizzo, 5.507, 119.79; Steve Torrence, 3.741, 329.42 def. Josh Hart, 10.184, 59.40; Clay Millican, 3.761, 333.58 def. Austin Prock, 7.623, 85.41;

QUARTERFINALS — Torrence, 3.783, 322.50 def. Ashley, 3.815, 326.08; Pruett, 3.803, 328.62 def. Kalitta, 4.833, 162.92; Millican, 3.850, 285.53 def. Salinas, 3.807, 318.99; Schumacher, 3.808, 327.43 def. Brown, 3.896, 290.69;

SEMIFINALS — Millican, 3.823, 308.35 def. Schumacher, 3.869, 305.22; Pruett, 3.772, 331.77 def. Torrence, 3.825, 322.81;

FINAL — Millican, 3.758, 331.94 def. Pruett, 3.775, 327.66.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.947, 312.13 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 8.444, 83.24; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.221, 278.29 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.286, 230.80; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.252, 229.20 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.319, 139.73; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.969, 311.85 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.438, 87.27; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.961, 322.04 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 5.104, 147.99; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.048, 311.70 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Foul – Centerline; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.998, 306.12 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.977, 318.47; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.940, 314.53 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.024, 320.36;

QUARTERFINALS — Alexander, 6.689, 164.13 def. Todd, 9.245, 86.46; Capps, 4.066, 308.78 def. Laughlin, 4.263, 286.74; Tasca III, 4.008, 323.74 def. Hight, 3.977, 317.49; Hagan, 4.031, 312.35 def. Force, 5.037, 161.17;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 4.016, 316.38 def. Tasca III, 5.037, 165.27; Capps, 4.014, 323.35 def. Alexander, 4.803, 176.28;

FINAL — Hagan, 3.991, 324.90 def. Capps, 4.025, 306.88.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.560, 210.93 def. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.585, 207.15; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.566, 210.28 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.587, 207.43; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.536, 210.90 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.562, 208.52 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Broke; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.576, 209.33 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.533, 209.65; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.543, 210.21 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 11.938, 73.19; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.567, 208.49 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.538, 210.70; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.514, 210.90 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.562, 206.83;

QUARTERFINALS — Stanfield, 6.572, 210.70 def. C. McGaha, 6.587, 208.75; Anderson, 6.537, 209.75 def. Kramer, 6.566, 208.88; Butner, 6.563, 209.98 def. M. McGaha, Broke; Enders, 6.538, 210.60 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.579, 208.42;

SEMIFINALS — Stanfield, 6.587, 209.65 def. Butner, 6.577, 209.65; Anderson, 6.541, 209.79 def. Enders, 10.309, 89.32;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.552, 209.92 def. Stanfield, 6.567, 209.14.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.818, 196.70 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.820, 199.49; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.856, 196.67 def. Marc Ingwersen, 7.138, 169.21; Hector Arana Jr, 6.798, 199.35 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.829, 198.99; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.808, 198.93 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke – No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.748, 201.40 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.742, 202.91 def. Chris Bostick, 6.856, 194.94; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.701, 201.88 def. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.780, 200.17;

QUARTERFINALS — Van Sant, 6.777, 198.67 def. Arana Jr, 6.825, 199.14; Krawiec, 6.760, 201.28 def. Evaristo, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.759, 203.40 def. Reed, 18.534, 34.67; Herrera, 6.706, 202.45 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS — Krawiec, 6.747, 201.94 def. M. Smith, 6.782, 202.70; Herrera, 6.716, 202.12 def. Van Sant, 6.800, 198.85;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.728, 201.79 def. Krawiec, 6.761, 201.52.

Point standings:

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 2,348; 2. Leah Pruett, 2,301; 3. Steve Torrence, 2,297; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,271; 5. Antron Brown, 2,252; 6. Mike Salinas, 2,224; 7. Brittany Force, 2,210; 8. Clay Millican, 2,196; 9. Tony Schumacher, 2,163; 10. Austin Prock, 2,162.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 2,358; 2. Robert Hight, 2,352; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,345; 4. Ron Capps, 2,325; 5. Chad Green, 2,206; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,175; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,164; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,163; 9. John Force, 2,160; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,143.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 2,331; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,306; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,293; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,267; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,258; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,224; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,215; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,186; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,154; 10. Bo Butner, 2,152.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,430; 2. Matt Smith, 2,331; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 2,304; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,301; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,222; 6. Angie Smith, 2,203; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,170; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,139; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 2,137; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,117.

