NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 6:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 8
Monday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS — LAS VEGAS: LB Divine Deablo, QB Brian Hoyer, K James McCourt, CB Tyler Hall, WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Byron Young, DT Nesta Jade Silvera. DETROIT: RB David Montgomery, CB Steven Gilmore, OL Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, DL Levi Omwuzurike, DL Isaiah Buggs.

Sports
