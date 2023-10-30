NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 8 Monday LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 8 Monday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS — LAS VEGAS: LB Divine Deablo, QB Brian Hoyer, K James McCourt, CB Tyler Hall, WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Byron Young, DT Nesta Jade Silvera. DETROIT: RB David Montgomery, CB Steven Gilmore, OL Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, DL Levi Omwuzurike, DL Isaiah Buggs.

