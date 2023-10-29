NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 8 Sunday BALTIMORE RAVENS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — BALTIMORE:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 8 Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson, RB Keaton Mitchell, C Sam Mustipher, WR Tylan Wallace, S Marcus Williams. ARIZONA: LB Krys Barnes, CB Kei’Trel Clark, WR Greg Dortch, S Qwuantrezz Knight, OT Carter O’Donnell, DE Kevin Strong, TE Blake Whiteheart.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY: OG Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring, DE BJ Thompson. DENVER: DT Keondre Coburn, C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Thomas Incoom, S JL Skinner.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CINCINNATI: OT Jackson Carman, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, C Trey Hill, CB DJ Ivey. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DT Kalia Davis, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Jalen Graham, WR Deebo Samuel, OT Trent Williams, TE Brayden Willis.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.